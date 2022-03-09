Rajpur Road(sc) (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rajpur Road(sc) (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Rajpur Road(sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Khajan Dass . The Rajpur Road(sc) seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Rajpur Roadsc ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Rajpur Roadsc candidate of from Khajan Dass Uttarakhand. Rajpur Road(sc) Election Result 2017

rajpur road(sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Khajan Dass BJP 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 1,35,22,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,60,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Ajay Sonkar IND 1 8th Pass 43 Rs 35,55,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Chand Bhartiya Sarvodaya Party 0 Graduate 62 Rs 15,32,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Jag Ram Singh BSP 0 Graduate 65 Rs 3,91,38,220 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar UKD 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 1,12,06,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar INC 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 1,01,75,246 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,39,345 ~ 13 Lacs+ Sandeep Kumar Pal UTTARAKHAND PARIVARTAN PARTY 0 Graduate 45 Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ T C Bharti IND 1 Graduate 53 Rs 1,01,30,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

Rajpur Road(sc) Constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand state. Get all the latest updates and news from Rajpur Road(sc) Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Rajpur Road(sc) Assembly is also given here.