Rajnath Singh’s missile flexing: Can ward off big superpowers

Calling India a “space power” after the success of Mission Shakti, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh claimed here Saturday that India’s anti-missile system is so effective that it can ward off any attack, even those by powerful nations. “Even if the anti-satellite techniques of Russia, America or China try and break our satellites, our anti-satellite system can break them in outer orbit itself.”

Advertising

Speaking at a rally in Jamui in support of LJP candidate Chirag Paswan, Singh also accused former prime minister Manmohan Singh of delaying the launch of the anti-missile system. “Though our scientists had developed the anti-missile system in 2007, our then PM Manmohan Singh did not give it his nod because he feared that America, Russia and China would take it down. But when our scientists asked PM Narendra Modi about launching the anti-missile system, he promptly said ‘yes’,” Singh said.

Click here for more election news

Singh hit out at the Opposition for raising questions on the Balakot airstrikes. “They often ask about the number of casualties in the airstrike. Jo yuddhvir hote hain wo laashen nahin gina karte hain, jo giddhvir hote hain woh ginte hain. Bahadur laashen nahin ginte (the brave do not count the dead; only vultures do). What I can say as Union home minister is that the airstrike was conducted after credible intelligence inputs,” he said.

He said that if Indira Gandhi could be praised for the 1971 war with Pakistan followed by the creation of Bangladesh, why should PM Modi not be praised for “teaching Pakistan a lesson” for the Pulwama attack.

Also read | Debris to clear in 45 days, no risk to space station, says DRDO

The Union minister also criticised the Congress for promising to repeal the sedition law, saying the law was necessary, and if required, would be further strengthened.