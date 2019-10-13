Rajnath Singh: ‘Ready to send Army to Pakistan if…’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday said New Delhi is ready to send its army to Pakistan if Imran Khan is serious on combating terror.

“I would like to give a suggestion to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. If you are serious enough to fight against terror, we are ready to assist you. If you want out Army, then we will send them there for your help,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI at a rally in Sonipat.

Singh also warned Pakistan to change its thinking or else it would be split again like in 1971.

“Today with utter politeness, I want to give a suggestion to Pakistan that they must change the way they think and the direction of their thinking, else the Pakistan that was divided into two parts earlier, will now be divided into several parts,” he said.

Singh also slammed Imran Khan for his comments on Kashmir and said, “I was listening to Imran Khan’s speech where he had said till Kashmir gets freedom, we will continue our fight for it. He also said that his country will continue to raise the Kashmir issue at international forums. Forget about Kashmir. Don’t even think about it. Raise the matter, nothing will happen. No one can exert pressure on us.”

Ties between India and Pakistan hit a low following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The Centre’s move on August 5 to revoke the special status conferred upon Jammu and Kashmir has put a further dent in the relationship.

The Defence Minister also cautioned Pakistan against fostering terrorism in its back yard and suggested it to work towards eliminating terror. “I’d like to suggest Pakistan to work honestly, eliminate terrorism, maintain brotherhood. We’re neighbours, we want to walk together. If you don’t fight terrorism honestly, I clearly state that India has the ability to fight fundamentalist forces,” Singh said.

-with inputs from ANI