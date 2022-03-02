Rajnath Singh: ‘We shouldn’t see India’s dealings with Russia in the backdrop of Russia-Ukraine confrontation…’

Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday said he does not want to comment on the stance of any individual country but the confrontation should stop. “India wants peace,” he said. In an interview with The Indian Express, Singh, who has been campaigning extensively in Uttar Pradesh, also said he does not believe in differentiating between people in the name of religion or caste, and that the BJP stands for “justice to all and appeasement to none”. Excerpts:

What’s the difference you are seeing in this Assembly election? Is it different from the 2017 or 2019 Lok Sabha polls?

To me, it is the same like in 2017 and 2019. I am saying this on the basis of crowds in rallies, their response and the way they react to speeches. I have also sensed a tremendously positive response to the welfare schemes initiated by both the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh. People are also happy with the law and order situation. The electorate tend to compare these things with the past governments and it seems they have concluded that this government’s welfare schemes are much more useful to them and have made a difference in their lives. The other factor people find us good at is the implementation process. It is corruption-free and there’s a feeling that they are treated equally. If the government has announced Rs 6,000, they get that amount. I think we will retain our seats.

But the BJP does not seem to be now showing the initial confidence it had earlier?

Not at all. Did you not see the public rallies I have had. Did you not see the response?

But BJP leaders who were claiming a clean sweep admit now that the Samajwadi Party is a formidable opponent in UP.

It’s not like that. The fight is triangular in some places and four parties are there in some others.

Is the BSP a BJP rival in UP? Is it backing the BJP?

It’s true that the BSP is a force to reckon with in some constituencies. In some regions BSP is in a fight. There are some areas where the Congress is also fighting strong. But the impression that it (BSP) is helping the BJP is not true. It is fighting. In fact everyone is fighting this election against the BJP.

You are a leader whom a lot of people see as a moderate face of the BJP. What do you have to say about the BJP’s “anti-minority image”?

BJP is a party that wants to take everyone along irrespective of caste, creed and religion. Our stand is justice to all and appeasement to none. Did you ever hear me violating this in any of my speeches? You would never hear anything like that from me. I don’t talk about Hindu-Muslims – I don’t believe in it. I don’t see differences between Hindu, Muslim, Christian, or any religion. Our party has an ideology and we work within it. It doesn’t differentiate between people in the name of religion.

Does that ideology have space for Muslims and other minorities?

Of course. There is no discrimination between Indians in the name of caste, creed or religion in our ideology.

But some of your leaders make public comments against minorities?

There may be some who do not know or have knowledge about our ideology. But no senior leaders would talk like that. See, during the Congress time also there were some who used to talk like that. The parties like Congress and Samajwadi Party do politics of appeasement, because they want to keep some communities as their support base. But BJP is not like that. Some people try to confuse people.

What’s your view on the Hijab controversy?

The matter is in the court, let’s wait for its order. But I personally feel that everyone follow the dress code in a school rising above caste and religion. If you have any issues with the dress code of a particular school and you don’t want to follow it, don’t take admission in it. You shouldn’t compel the schools that you wouldn’t follow their dress code.

But in Karnataka, after the government order, a Sikh student has been asked not to wear the turban.

I don’t want to comment on a particular school or an issue. I am saying you should not force a school to change their dress code for you. Anyway, let’s wait for the judgment.

In the last seven years, the BJP has passed a number of laws. But for laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act or labour codes, rules are yet to be formed. The government had to drop the idea of the land acquisition bill and it withdrew the farm laws. Why is it happening?

As far as the agriculture laws were concerned we brought them. But a section of the people did not accept them. They led agitation and we tried to convince them, but couldn’t. So we withdrew them. For others, rules will be framed. It will happen.

You were a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. The Prime Minister used to send you to hold discussions with regional parties’ leaders when there were issues on which you differed. Do you think the consultation process is missing now?

There are discussions happening. With allies we discuss issues, with others also. Standing committees, joint committees and consultative committees – all these are bodies in which members from many parties are present. There is no absence of discussions. Some regional parties take a stand that they don’t want to hold discussions – why can’t you (regional parties) ask the government to hold discussions?

You were home minister in the previous Modi government. What do you have to say about recent controversies concerning the governors in non-BJP-ruled states?

It was always there. When the Congress was in power, there were more serious issues. We had to be constantly on war-path with the governors. I myself had taken MLAs from Uttar Pradesh to protest against the governor. But we don’t do such things.

But if you are saying the Congress used to do this, what’s then the difference between the Congress and the BJP?

I meant to say we don’t do such things. We don’t behave like the Congress. We want rule of law to prevail.

What’s the status of India’s talks with China?

There is no issue. The talks are on. We can talk about its outcome only when the talks are concluded. Now the talks are continuing. The WMCC (Working Mechanism of Consultation and Coordination) between India and China keep having its sittings. The talks are not stuck. We are expecting good results.

Do you think the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict would affect India-Russia relation?

We shouldn’t see India’s dealings with Russia in the backdrop of this confrontation. I don’t want to make any comment on the stance of any individual country. What India wants is peace. There shouldn’t be any confrontation. Whatever is happening should stop. India always wants peace.

But wouldn’t India’s dealings including the purchase of S-400 air defence systems get affected?

I can’t say what will happen in the future. Let’s see. We want peace.

After General Bipin Rawat’s demise, the government has not yet appointed a new Chief of Defence Staff? By when can we expect it?

It will happen. We are looking into it.

Has the government heard any complaints from the services about how all DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) projects get delayed and often don’t meet the quality standards?

I don’t think so. If you say any particular project, I can talk about it. Ho sakta hai (it may happen)… after all it’s research and development work, there may be some delays. But there’s no deliberate delay or issues. Even if there are some complaints we can take it up and rectify them.