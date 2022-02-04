Rajnath targets Rahul, says Australian paper reported China lost 40, not four, soldiers in Galwan

Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday quoted an Australian newspaper report to say the Chinese army had lost 40 soldiers in the clash with Indian troops in the Galwan valley, and sought to “remind” him that while India had not lost any land in the cashes, it was under Jawaharlal Nehru’s and Indira Gandhi’s rule that Indian territory was illegally occupied by neighbouring countries.

“In the Galwan valley, the Chinese army lost 40 soldiers, not four, during the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in June 2020. This was reported by an Australian newspaper, namely ‘Klaxon’,” Singh said at Talwara in Hoshiarpur district while addressing an election campaign for the BJP candidate from the Mukerian Assembly constituency.

He said that “not a single inch of land” was allowed to be occupied by China in Galwan, adding that the Australian newspaper had done its own investigation into the border clashes.

“I would like to remind him of history. Does he not know that the Shaksgam valley was handed over to China when Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime minister of India and the Karakoram highway was constructed through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir when Indira Gandhi was PM. Not any BJP leader was the PM,” Singh said.

Recalling that Rahul remarked in Parliament that China and Pakistan had come closer because of the BJP-led central government’s “weak foreign” policy, the Union minister said that even the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was started in 2013, when the Congress was in power at the Centre.

And Singh dismissed the AAP as an “outsider party”. “Punjab is for Punjabis, not for the AAP. So vote carefully,” he said.

The former BJP president called for strict punishment over the sacrilege incidents in the state.

About the three repealedfarm laws, he said the government had to backtrack because the prime minister could not convince the protesting farmer leaders. The prime minister, he said, was thus being sensitive and empathetic towards farming issues.

He also invoked Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings of equality and praised Punjab’s contribution to the armed forces, saying that most of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives protecting the country were from the state.