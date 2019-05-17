In Punjab, Rajnath Singh asks Congress: ‘1984 kyun hua’

Advertising

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday attacked the Congress on 1984 riots and said that the party needed to explain “1984 kyun hua (why did the riots happen)”. He was addressing a rally at Kukkar Majra village of Garhshankar for SAD-BJP candidate Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

He said that Congress must answer why it could not convict the culprits of 1984 riots. The Home Minister also spoke about the Balakot air strikes, saying: “When former late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi can be appreciated for carving out Bangladesh out of Pakistan in 1971 by senior most BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on the floor of Parliament, then what’s the problem is appreciating PM Narendra Modi for the Balakot air strike.”

“Balakot air strike was action which had never done by India before,” he said, adding that it was “rapid” action by the PM in the wake of Pulwama attack. Hitting out at the Congress for promising to abolish sedition law in its poll manifesto, Union Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday said the legislation will be made more stringent after BJP returns to power at the Centre.

Earlier at a rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district in support of Ram Swaroop Sharma who is seeking re-election from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, he said Indian economy has become on of the fastest growing economy in the world and the IMF has praised the country for its economic growth.

He also claimed that inflation had been controlled during the five years the BJP’s rule.

If voted to power again, the BJP will make the provisions of sedition law more stringent to check anti-national activities, Singh said, adding India has not acquired even an inch of land of any other country but if any other nation tries to do so, India will prevent it at any cost.

