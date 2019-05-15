Rajnath Singh dares Opposition to declare its PM candidate

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday dared the opposition to name its prime ministerial candidate if it was sure of victory in the Lok Sabha polls, even as he asserted that the BJP will win more seats than it did in 2014, claiming that a two-thirds majority for the ruling NDA cannot be ruled out.

With days left for the last phase of the polls, Singh asked the opposition to not play “hide and seek” with people by not announcing who its leader is. He said that voters should not be kept in the dark in a healthy democracy.

Noting that the Congress and other opposition parties have been claiming that they will form the government after the polls, he said, “The 2014 elections were about Modi versus Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi. In 2019, it is Modi versus who? That is unknown… I expect from the Opposition that public should not be left in dark in a healthy democratic set up. If they are claiming, they should say who will lead them.”

Asked about the likely meeting of opposition leaders, Singh took a swipe at them by saying that they were unable to elect a leader as they know that they will not get a majority.

Claiming that the people were keen to give Modi another term as PM, Singh said that the three hallmarks of the Modi government’s success were “antyodaya (the upliftment of the last person in the queue)”, the country’s development, and security.

With reference to recent remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said that no Indian prime minister has been “abused” as much as him.

On the security front, Singh said that the death of civilians and security personnel in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas has come down under the NDA government as compared to the previous Congress regime.

He further said that terrorism is now confined to Jammu and Kashmir. “Lekin yeh aisa sawal hai iss sandarbh me yeh koi daawa nahi kar sakta ki bilkul bhawishya me nahi hoga (But this is such a matter in which no one can claim that this will not reoccur again in future),” Singh said.

On violence in West Bengal, Singh said, “This is unfortunate that incidents of political violence are occurring in West Bengal. Primarily, the responsibility of preventing violence and maintaining law and order is of the Chief Minister. The CM should own this resposibility. It is very unfortunate is that CM there is not able to stop violence. The state government is responsible for that,” Singh said.