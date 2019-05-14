Rajnath Singh: BJP will win more seats in Lok Sabha elections than in 2014 polls

Expressing confidence that the BJP will win more seats than it did in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said a two-thirds majority for the NDA cannot be ruled out. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Singh attacked the Opposition for leaving people in the “dark” over their prime ministerial candidate.

Singh said the hope from PM Modi in 2014 has now turned into confidence. “I have reached a conclusion that BJP will win more seats in Lok Sabha polls than it did in 2014. Two-thirds majority for NDA cannot be ruled out.”

On the Opposition not announcing a prime ministerial face, Singh said, “Last time, it was Modiji versus Sonia Gandhi/Manmohan Singh. This time it is Modiji versus who? It is unknown. The opposition should not keep people in the dark, should reveal its prime ministerial candidate.”

Rajnath also responded to Mani Shankar Aiyar’s article in news portal The Print today. Aiyar who was earlier suspended from the Congress party for calling the prime minister a “neech aadmi” today justified it calling it “prophetic.” Aiyar also called Modi “the most foul-mouthed prime minister” who will be “ousted” by the people of India on May 23. Comparing Jawaharlal Nehru and Modi’s education qualifications, Aiyar also attacked the prime minister’s “stunningly illiterate claims” – the most recent that he ordered the IAF to strike at Balakot as the heavy clouds could help the jets escape Pakistani radars.

“Congress should give its response to Mani Shankar Aiyar’s comment that his claim about Modi was correct,” Rajnath Singh said.

Spread over seven phases, the Lok Sabha Elections began on April 11 and will conclude on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.