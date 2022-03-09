Rajnath Singh: BJP heavyweight and 19th UP chief minister

Accounting for 80 of the Lok Sabha’s 543 seats, and a 403-member Assembly, Uttar Pradesh, with its over 15 crore voters, is India’s most politically significant state. Since January 25, 1950, when the United Provinces was renamed as Uttar Pradesh, the state – through 17 Assembly elections — has determined the course of national politics, throwing up a legion of stalwarts, chief ministers, and Prime Ministers. Of its 21 CMs though, only Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have completed a full five-year term, reflecting the intense volatility of its politics. In the line-up of CMs, also lies the truth about the state’s caste equations. Ten of its 21 CMs have been Brahmins or Thakurs. The remaining include three Yadavs, three Baniyas, one Lodh, one Jat, one Kayasth, one Dalit and one Sindhi. A series looking at UP’s political history and changes through its CMs.

Towards the end of the 13th Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s volatile term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership effected another change of guard in the state, asking then Union minister Rajnath Singh to replace Ram Prakash Gupta as the CM, even though the latter had done a stint for less than a year.

On October 28, 2000, Rajnath took over as UP’s 19th CM, becoming the fourth Thakur leader (after TN Singh, VP Singh and Vir Bahadur Singh) in the state to assume the post.

Rajnath was born in a village near Varanasi on July 10, 1951. He completed MSc (physics) from Gorakhpur University (now named after Deendayal Upadhyay) and started teaching in a college at Mirzapur.

Associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) since his student days, Rajnath contested the 1977 Assembly polls from Mirzapur seat on the Janata Party ticket and won. He, however, lost from Mirzapur in 1980 and 1985. In 1988 he was elected to the UP Legislative Council and continued as the MLC until 1994.

When LK Advani became the BJP president for the second time in 1988, he appointed Rajnath as the chief of the party’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Rajnath shot into prominence as a minister for intermediate education in the Kalyan Singh government during 1991-92, when the government brought an anti-copying ordinance declaring copying in board examinations a cognisable offence. But a section of students resented the move, which was considered to be a key reason why he lost his own Mohana seat in the 1993 polls. He was appointed as the UP BJP chief in 1997 amid raging turmoil within the incumbent saffron party.

During his second innings as the UP CM in the late 1990s, Kalyan Singh’s relations with the BJP leadership had soured, which deteriorated further after the 1999 Lok Sabha polls when the party could not do well in the state. The leadership forced Kalyan to step down, replacing him with a non-controversial, low-profile party veteran Ram Prakash Gupta. It also shifted Rajnath to the Centre, appointing him as the surface transport minister in the Atal Behari Vajpayee government.

After 11 months, however, the BJP leadership asked Rajnath to return to UP and take over as the new CM. During his nearly 1-year-4-month tenure as the CM, he constituted a social justice panel in a bid to widen the BJP’s support base among non-Yadav OBCs (Other Backward Classes) and non-Jatav SCs (Scheduled Castes). He even met former PM VP Singh to hold consultations over the issue once.

Rajnath also started surprise village tours to reach out to farmers. As the CM, he contested the 2001 bypoll from Hydergarh and won. He led the party into the 2002 Assembly polls, which was a high-stakes electoral battle for him.

He controlled its entire campaign, delivering a line as part of his speech that became popular in political circles: “Jeete koi, sarkaar hamaree banegi. (Whoever wins, the government will be formed by us).”

The election outcome was however disappointing for the BJP, whose tally dipped to 88 seats. Rajnath left state politics and shifted to national politics. He was appointed as the BJP general secretary and was subsequently inducted into the Vajpayee Cabinet as the agriculture minister.

A soft-spoken and affable Rajnath has been elected to the Rajya Sabha thrice. Since 2009, he has been a Lok Sabha member (once from Ghaziabad and twice from Lucknow). A BJP heavyweight, he has also been the party president twice – during 2005-09 and 2013-14. He became the BJP president for the first time in 2005 after Advani resigned from the post following a controversy triggered by his remarks on Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

Rajnath was the home minister in the Narendra Modi government during 2014-19 and has been the defence minister in the Modi Cabinet 2.0. His son Pankaj Singh is a BJP MLA from Noida and a general secretary of the party’s UP unit.