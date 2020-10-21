BJP-JD(U) alliance ‘superhit’ like Sachin-Sehwag in cricket: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday likened the alliance of BJP-JD(U) to the ‘superhit’ opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in cricket.

Singh, who was addressing a poll rally in Bhagalpur, said that while one could debate on the quantum of work completed under the Nitish Kumar administration, no one can accuse the government of corruption.

“I am not making this claim that Nitish Kumar has done everything for Bihar. It could be debated whether he has done enough work or less work or more was required to be done, but there can be no debate on their integrity,” Singh said.

Targeting the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Singh also said that people had witnessed its 15-year tenure and can clearly see the difference between its “misrule” and the “good governance” of the Nitish Kumar-led alliance government.

“People have seen the 15-year rule of ‘lalten’ (RJD’s poll symbol lantern) and they have also seen the development of Bihar during the BJP-JD(U) alliance government. The performance of these two governments cannot be compared. The state transformed under the NDA government,” Singh was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

Taking a swipe at the RJD in Bhojpuri, Singh said that the ‘lalten’ has cracked and its oil has leaked and nothing will work now.

Singh also spoke about the soldiers of the Bihar regiment who lost their lives during the border standoff with Chines soldiers in Eastern Ladakh.

“You all know what happened at Galwan Valley, it was Bihar Regiment soldiers who saved the pride of our motherland. They sacrificed their lives and I thank all of you for their sacrifice,” he said.

The defence minister also apprised the public about the various welfare schemes of the Modi government including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. He said welfare schemes of the Modi government not only empowered the poor and the downtrodden but also raised their standard of living.

Voting for 243 assembly seats in the Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Results will be announced on November 10.

The BJP-JD(U) combine is pitted against the grand alliance of the RJD, the Congress and Left parties. Some other smaller parties are also in the fray.

(Inputs from PTI)

