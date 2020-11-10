Rajnagar (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2020 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rajnagar Election Results 2020: There are 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

Rajnagar (Bihar) Assembly Election Results 2020 Live: In the last assembly elections, the seat was won by Ram Prit Paswan of the BJP. Nitish Kumar is seeking a fourth term as chief minister of the politically significant Bihar. The Bihar election is being seen as a referendum on Nitish Kumar and his slogan of sushasan or good governance. In the last assembly elections which Nitish’s JD(U) had fought with now-rival RJD, his party had won 71 seats.

LIVE: Bihar Election Result 2020

With RJD’s 80 seats, he formed the government in the state. But the alliance didn’t last long and Nitish pulled out of the coalition. The BJP backed him and he returned to power, leading the NDA government.

In this assembly election, Chirag Paswan’s LJP is no longer a part of the NDA. In fact, Paswan junior has launched a series of attacks against Nitish. Chirag has said that he will field LJP candidates against JD(U) contestants.

Nitish’s JD(U) will contest 122 seats and the BJP 121, whereas the other partners of the NDA alliance—the Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM and Mukesh Sahni’s VIP—will be accommodated in JD(U) and BJP’s quota of seats.

Among the Mahagathbandhan partners, the RJD will contest 144 seats while the Congress and the Left (CPI-ML, CPI, CPM) will fight on 70 and 29 seats, respectively. Asaduddin Owaisi’s The AIMIM is contesting this time in alliance the Samajwadi Janata Dal (Democratic), Rashtriya Lok Samata Party and BSP

