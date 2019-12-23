Rajmahal (Jharkhand) Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rajmahal Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Rajmahal Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Rajmahal (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

rajmahal Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Kuamr Das IND 1 8th Pass 35 One Crore+ / Seventy-Three Lakh+ Anant Kumar Ojha BJP 0 Graduate 46 Fifty-Nine Lakh+ / 0 Binod Kumar Yadav IND 0 12th Pass 41 Eight Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Col. Bhagwan Yadav(Retd.) RPI(A) 0 12th Pass 64 One Crore+ / Seven Lakh+ Gopal Chandra Mandal IND 0 Post Graduate 53 Seven Lakh+ / 0 Ketabuddin Sekh JMM 0 12th Pass 36 Two Crore+ / Fifty Lakh+ Md Nawab Sheakh Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party 0 Graduate 47 Twenty-Seven Lakh+ / 0 Md. Tajuddin AJSU Party 1 12th Pass 46 Six Crore+ / Seventy-Eight Lakh+ Nand Lal Sah IND 1 10th Pass 50 Forty-Eight Lakh+ / 0 Nasima Khanam All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 5th Pass 40 Thirteen Lakh+ / Fifty Thousand+ Nitya Nand Gupta IND 1 Graduate 39 One Crore+ / 0 Pradip Kumar Singh BSP 2 Literate 43 One Crore+ / Ten Lakh+ Pranjit Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 52 Nine Lakh+ / 0 Rajesh Mandal IND 0 8th Pass 34 Fourteen Lakh+ / 0 Rajkishor Yadav IND 0 Graduate 46 Ninety-Four Lakh+ / 0 Rajkumar Yadav JVM(P) 1 12th Pass 48 Fifty-Four Lakh+ / Fifteen Lakh+ Ram Sagar Singh Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 0 Literate 52 One Lakh+ / 0 Rameshwar Mandal Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 1 Graduate 62 One Crore+ / 0 Ravindra Prasad Sah IND 0 10th Pass 40 Nine Lakh+ / 0 Saddam Hussain Advocate IND 0 Graduate Professional 27 One Crore+ / 0 Sanjay Kr. Pandey SHS 0 12th Pass 54 Twenty-Six Lakh+ / 0 Sanjay Kumar Mandal(Bachu) LJP 0 12th Pass 46 Thirteen Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Sheo Prasad Thakur Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal 0 Literate 77 Thirty-One Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

Check here all the details about Rajmahal Assembly Elections Results.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd