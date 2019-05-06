Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi defend father, Opposition stands by them

A DAY after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as “Bhrashtachari No. 1”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit back at Modi and defended their late father. Top leaders of other opposition leaders also rallied behind the Congress and condemned the Prime Minister’s statement.

While the Congress accused the Prime Minister of lowering the level of the political discourse, it called him “a sick man” and a “psychopath”.

“Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you. All my love and a huge hug,” Rahul tweeted. Priyanka, on the other hand, said the Prime Minister, “who insults the martyrdom of martyrs by asking for votes in their names”, has in an “uncontrolled madness” dismissed the martyrdom of a clean and virtuous man.

“The people of Amethi, for whom Rajiv Gandhi gave up his life, will give him a reply. Yes, Modi ji, this country does not forgive deceit.”

Speaking at a rally in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi had taken a swipe at Rahul, saying, “Your father was termed ‘Mr Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari No. 1 (corrupt number 1)’.”

Top opposition leaders — from Mamata Banerjee to Chandrababu Naidu and Akhilesh Yadav to Raj Thackeray — too targeted Modi for the remark.

“The comments made by ‘Expiry PM’ ModiJi against former PM Rajiv GandhiJi are very unfortunate. RajivJi dedicated himself & laid down his life for the motherland. I condemn the language used & the audacity of such a statement,” Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief, tweeted.

Her Andhra Pradesh counterpart and TDP chief Naidu said: “The disrespectful and defaming comments of Mr Narendra Modi crossed civilised boundaries of decency and propriety.”

“Decorum, decency and dignity are expected from those holding highest public offices like that of Prime Minister. The comments made by Mr Narendra Modi on…Sri Rajiv Gandhi…are highly condemnable and reflect the meanness of the PM,” he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the “statement by the PM indicates levels to which people can stoop for the sake of clinging on to power”.

“Whatever political disagreements people may have, those who are martyred deserve our respect…election or not, this is basic humanity,” he said.

MNS leader Raj Thackeray said: “Hatred, endless lying and absolutely no qualms in transgressing the decorum of public life are the 3 characteristics that mark the term of Narendra Modi. This stands intensified with his latest statements against the late Rajiv Gandhi…”

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said: “Rajiv Gandhi lost his life serving our country. He was a true patriot who certainly doesn’t need a certificate from those who lynch in the name of religion. Malicious attempts to malign a person who’s passed away shows political discourse has reached its nadir.”

Several top Congress leaders too hit out at Modi. “‘De mortuis nihil nisi bonum’. Of the dead, speaking nothing but the good. Has the PM heard of this ancient wisdom? Does any religion allow anyone to speak ill of the dead? The PM’s remarks on former PM Rajiv Gandhi show the extent of his desperation and fear of defeat,” said former union minister P Chidambaram.

At a press conference, the Congress called the Prime Minister a “psychopath.” Referring to the Prime Minister, party spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters: “You are behaving like a serial abuser, you are behaving like a sick man and you are behaving like a psychopath.”