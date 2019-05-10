Why does PM Modi repeat lies without verifying facts, asks Chidambaram on INS Viraat row

Former Union minister P Chidambaram claimed Friday that “another lie of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was blown away”, a day after a former naval official punctured the latter’s claims that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had used warship INS Viraat as a “personal taxi” for a family holiday.

Referring to former chief of naval staff Admiral L Ramdas’ claims that “that this was not the case”, the former finance minister tweeted, “Another lie of Mr Narendra Modi blown away. Top officers of Navy have testified that Mr Rajiv Gandhi was on an official visit to INS VIRAAT.”

If PM did not find evidence of cross-border actions under the UPA government, that means information is being held back from him. Why doesn’t he speak to the General who said “this is not the first time and this will not be the last”? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 10, 2019

“I am curious: who feeds these lies to the Prime Minister? Why does the PM repeat the lies without verifying the facts?” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

“If PM did not find evidence of cross-border actions under the UPA government, that means information is being held back from him. Why doesn’t he speak to the General who said “this is not the first time and this will not be the last”?”

A war of words has broken out between the ruling BJP and the Congress ever since the Prime Minister accused the grand old party of misusing warships for personal purposes. While addressing an election rally in the national capital on Wednesday, Modi alleged that the Congress party had undermined national security as Rajiv Gandhi had used the naval warship INS Viraat for family vacations.

Reacting to the remarks, the Congress on Thursday called the Prime Minister a “serial liar” and said he was spreading lies as he feared “imminent defeat”. The party also held three press conferences to counter Modi’s charge.

Admiral L Ramdas, on the other hand, issued a statement denying the claim. “I would like to state unequivocally that this was not the case,” Ramdas said, adding that Modi’s comments were presumably based on a news report of 1988.