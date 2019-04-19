Rajinikanth: Will contest Tamil Nadu assembly polls if AIADMK fails to get majority

Actor Rajinikanth on Friday said he would contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in case the AIADMK government failed to get a majority and got dissolved after May 23, when results for the Lok Sabha polls and bypolls to 18 constituencies will be announced.

In the 234-member Assembly, Chief Minister K Palaniswami-led AIADMK currently has the support of 108 MLAs and needs to win at least nine bypolls to retain the majority.

When asked if he would contest state polls if AIADMK fell short of a majority, Rajinikanth told ANI, “Whenever it is announced I am ready. I will decide after May 23.”

About 66.36 per cent voter turnout was recorded across 38 of the total 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu that went to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. Bye-elections to 18 assembly segments saw 67.08 per cent turnout.

The southern superstar had already announced in February that neither he nor members of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), the precursor of his political party, would contest the Lok Sabha elections. He also mentioned that he won’t be supporting any party or alliance in the elections

Meanwhile, the DMK had earlier said the party was confident of winning 15 seats in the bypolls. “We estimate that we will win more than 15 seats in the bypolls. It is almost certain that Tamil Nadu will not only get a new government at the Centre but also a new government in the state,” a senior leader had said.