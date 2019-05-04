Rajasthan’s Baran district: Vasundhara Raje legacy son’s hurdle, Cong choice fights right-wing image

It is noon on voting day, and Mohammad Faisal still doesn’t have the mark of indelible ink on his finger. Across the road from the grocery shop he is sitting at is the government school that acts as one of the polling stations in Mangrol, 30 km from the town of Baran, part of Rajasthan’s Jhalawar-Baran constituency, and there are no queues. “Here, you either vote early, or you vote late. In between it is too hot,” he said.

There is another reason for the delay, a new piece of information that is making him pause and think.

In his smartphone is a WhatsApp message he is showing to four others. The forwarded post claims that Pramod Sharma, Congress candidate from Jhalawar-Baran and a former BJP leader, was responsible for communal violence in Habeebpur in 2014. “Look at the photograph. Sharma is in an RSS uniform. I don’t know if the message is true, but I know he is very right-wing. Dushyant ji, though, has never made communities fight. What do you think?”, he asked the audience. The response was the same.

“Before this message came, I was going to vote for the Congress. But this made me think, Dushyant ji has never made Hindus and Muslims fight. While giving this turncoat the ticket, the Congress didn’t even look at his history as an RSS man. Now maybe I will vote for Dushyant because despite being from the BJP, he has never shown hardline views. Even in the BJP there are good people, like Vajpayee was. Mangrol has a sizeable Muslim population, we are all thinking this today,” said Shoaib Khan, one of the four men.

The fight in Jhalawar Baran, bordering Kota in Rajasthan, is between Dushyant Singh, son of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and Sharma, who left the BJP some years ago. The seat is a BJP bastion, with Raje winning it from 1989 to 2003, and Dushyant winning from 2004 to 2019.

But the Congress is confident that this is their best chance. “In the state election, people voted against the BJP because of anger against her (Raje), and that will spill over to the Lok Sabha elections against her son. Yes, we have heard that some Muslims are not happy with our candidate, but this is just propaganda that he was involved in violence, it is false. A large majority will still vote against Modi, and if our candidate can cut into some Brahmin votes, then it will become a fight,” a district Congress leader said.

If the split in the Muslim votes because of the Congress’s selection of candidate may help the BJP, one of the dangers for the BJP candidate is the perception that his family and Modi may not be pulling in the same direction. In Baran, Ram Singh Kandara, a local VHP and Bajrang Dal activist who is part of Gau Rakshak Dals and campaigns for the BJP, said, “This time campaigning has not been so strong. Modiji didn’t want Vasundhara Raje to win, so she lost. Even her son is not for Modi. People here are angry with the family because Jhalawar, where they are from, has been developed, but not Baran. In any case, the family thought they owned Rajasthan. That anger may not have fully subsided.”

Across the constituency, especially in Baran, people speak of unemployment, water scarcity and one crop season. The BJP, which had a government at the Centre and also in the state till three months ago, is blamed for much of these. Despite that, there is a consensus that Dushyant Singh is in pole position, with many still voting in Modi’s name.

Baran resident Sujan Singh Rathore said, “But these local issues might swing the election too. If Dushyant wins by a huge margin, some of it will be because the Muslims believe he is more moderate than the Congress. If the Congress pulls off a win, it will be because of the perception that the BJP candidate himself may not be completely aligned with Modi, and anger against a Chief Minister who led the state for so long.”