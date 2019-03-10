Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule: Here are all the details

Toggle Menu
Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule: There are 25 Lok Sabha seats which will go to polls in two phases, the counting of votes will be held on May 23. 

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule: The polling dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were announced Sunday by the Election Commission in a press conference in New Delhi. Voting will take place in seven phases across the country. There are 25 Lok Sabha seats which will go to polls in two phases, the counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Total number of LS seats in Rajasthan: 25

Here are the dates and number of seats that will go on polls

Phase IV– The election will be held on April 29 on 13 seats.

Phase V-The election will be held on May 6 on 12 seats.

