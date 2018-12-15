Rajasthan: Fireworks and celebration at Gehlot’s home, calls for resignation outside Pilot’s

As the names of Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot were declared on Friday for the posts of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, respectively, the scenes outside their homes stood in marked contrast.

At Gehlot’s home in Civil Lines, the smell of firecrackers hung in the air as people hugged each other. Jethu Singh, 60, from Jodhpur, said, “Ashok ji is a necessity for development of Rajasthan because almost all his schemes were stopped by the Vasundhara Raje government. Unlike some BJP leaders here, he has had an untainted career spanning nearly five decades.”

Jaiprakash Jakhar, 57, said, “Gehlot ji is a tried and tested person. Everything will be back on track after five years of BJP misrule.”

Deepak Sharma, 24, who hails from Gehlot’s constituency of Sardarpura in Jodhpur, said that under Gehlot, “Jodhpur got AIIMS, NLU, NEFT, while the state witnessed several welfare decisions, such as laptops for bright students who passed Class X, pilgrimage for senior citizens, etc. On the other hand (outgoing Chief Minister) Raje stopped all developmental works of Jodhpur as it is Gehlot’s turf. She was unapproachable.”

Mohammad Junaid, 38, from Kota, said the party has “made an excellent decision by selecting vikas purush (development stalwart). We have many expectations: the poor will be back in focus…”

However, Junaid, who shares his name with a 15-year-old who was stabbed to death on a Delhi-Mathura train earlier this year, also said that he hopes the Congress government will put a stop to bheed tantra (mobocracy). “Ashok ji will stop cow vigilantism and take care of cows more than the BJP could. BJP only indulges in political jumlas; we all witnessed how thousands of cows died at the Hingonia cow shelter in Jaipur under BJP. True gau raksha is done by Congress while the BJP only attacks one community.”

Mohammad Rafiq, 51, said, “We want the years to pass peacefully, that’s all. Vigilantism and lynching shouldn’t happen.”

Ashok Bishnoi, 22, said he hoped the aspirations of youth would be fulfilled. Unlike at Gehlot’s residence, there were few people outside Pilot’s residence in MLA quarters in Jalupura. The men, most of them youths, said they want Pilot to resign.

Ram Avtar, 32, from Sikrai in Dausa, said, “Pilot should resign because he deserves to be Chief Minister. In 2013, when only 21 Congress candidates won, there was no one who could dare take the reins of the party. But the party’s central leadership thought only a youth could revive the party and it was Pilot who delivered. So making Gehlot CM is suicidal. They talk of experience, but where was this experience when the party suffered its worst defeat under Gehlot?”

Giriraj, 22, declared, “As long as he doesn’t resign from the post of deputy CM, I will be on hunger strike; others are welcome to join. Pilot was the CM face as Rahul ji always talks about youth.”

Ajay Singh Gujjar, 23, said, “We would have had no issue if the party had said that Pilot won’t be CM. But we supported him because he was the party’s face in the state while Gehlot was busy with central leadership. Even if Pilot resigns, we will continue to support him wholeheartedly.”

Singh implied that when it comes to experience, it is a Catch-22 situation. “They say he doesn’t have experience. But how will he have experience if he is not made the CM?”