Rajasthan elections results: Congress poised to form govt; suspense continues over CM candidate

The Congress Tuesday was set to wrest Rajasthan from the BJP after its candidates were declared elected on 99 seats. However, it is still short of two seats in order to form a government. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, whose party secured a total of 73 seats, handed over her resignation to Governor Kalyan Singh in Jaipur after her party headed for a loss to the Congress.

Despite a strong wave against Raje, it was not an easy walk for the Congress in Rajasthan as it might have to look for an alliance with independent winners or the support of Bahujan Samaj Party. Senior party leader and a possible CM candidate, Ashok Gehlot said that his party is likely to go for a post-poll alliance.

Gehlot indicated that the party could forge an alliance by taking along willing parties and the candidates who have parted ways with the BJP. The Congress has contested the assembly elections with a pre-poll alliance on a total of five seats — Mundawar and Kushalgarh (with Loktantrik Janta Dal (LJD); Bharatpur and Malpura (with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD); and Bali (with NCP).

“The Congress will form the government. This is the mandate of the public, which is in favour of the Congress party. We will get a clear majority and will also take along other parties or candidates who quit the BJP,” Gehlot told reporters as trends indicated a victory for his party.

In a show of unity, both Gehlot and Sachin Pilot – along with other leaders – appeared before the media, flashing the victory sign. Pilot, who secured victory in Tonk, defeating BJP’s only Muslim candidate in the state and Transport Minister Yoonus Khan, exuded confidence that the party will form the government in the state.

However, on being asked about the chief minister candidate, Pilot said it will be decided by party president Rahul Gandhi as well as the party’s MLAs. “People have blessed us. We should get a comfortable majority in Rajasthan,” Pilot told reporters.

Asserting that it is a decisive day today, Pilot recalled that exactly a year ago Gandhi became the chief of the party. “What could be a better gift to him than victory in these states,” Pilot said.

Rajasthan has 25 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 23 out of 25 seats were won by the BJP. A defeat in assembly elections might have a ripple effect on the prospect of BJP in the 2019 General elections.