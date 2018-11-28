Rajasthan elections: BJP promises over 50 lakh jobs, unemployment dole

The BJP on Tuesday released its ‘Rajasthan Gaurav Sankalp’ manifesto ahead of the polling on December 7, and promised to create about 50 lakh job opportunities in the private sector and towards self-employment over the next five years.

The manifesto promises monthly unemployment allowance of up to Rs 5,000 for educated unemployed youths over 21 years on fulfilling certain criteria, and identifying and expelling Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants. “Hindus displaced from Pakistan,” who have not yet been granted citizenship, will be made Indian citizens, the party has promised.

Launching the manifesto with Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Prakash Javadekar, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje claimed that her government has fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises the party had made in 2013. Aside from the youth, farmers seemed to be the focus, with the party announcing several measures aimed at doubling farmers’ income. It promised to strengthen purchase of farm produce on minimum support prices (MSP) and make it more transparent, and set up a rural start-up fund with Rs 250 crore. The benches of Debt Relief Commission will be set up at every division, and 1,000 farmers will be flown to study “best practices” in other nations under the ‘Chief Minister Fellowship for Agriculture’, the manifesto states.

Among others, it says Rs 6,060 crore will be spent on addressing dearth of water in Jawai Dam, in Pali district of the state, through excess water of Wakal, Sabarmati, Sei and other rivers. If the BJP forms the government, the party promises, it will provide “about 30,000 jobs in government” annually — totalling 1.5 lakh jobs in the five-year tenure — and 50 lakh opportunities for self-employment and in the private sector. The party plans to issue “youth discount vouchers” for travel by government buses, to buy house residence, etc, the manifesto states.

In education, the party plans to set up a Vedic Studies Board, and sanitary napkins will be given away free in government schools and colleges.