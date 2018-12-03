Rajasthan elections: Ashok Gehlot asks Amit Shah to apologise for ‘hold by collars’ remark

As poll campaigns intensified in Rajasthan ahead of the December 7 polls, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot Monday asked BJP president Amit Shah to apologise for his remarks that Congress leaders should be held by collars to get the accountability of their work.

Advertising

“I fail to understand how Amit Shah could muster the courage to say it. He should apologise. We had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission but to no avail, as they (BJP) are in power,” he said addressing an election rally in Reodar of Sirohi district.

The saffron party has been continuously asking Congress to give a report card of their work in the past 60 years before asking for the BJP’s. Shah had, during a dialogue with youths, last week said people should hold Congress leaders by their collars if they approached them and ask what work these leaders had done for the public. “…If political leaders will start holding each other by their collars, then what kind of law and order situation will prevail? How could he say so?” the former Rajasthan CM said.

The state Congress committee has also lodged a complaint against Shah to the Election Commission for his remarks calling it a violation of the election code of conduct.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who campaigned in Rajasthan during the day targeted Rahul Gandhi and said, “Rahul Gandhi doubts my knowledge of Hindutva. But, will people vote depending on my knowledge of Hinduism? Or will they vote according to the development we have made in the state?” Hindutva is so vast that nobody can have full knowledge of the religion, he added.

Gandhi had questioned PM Modi’s understanding of Hinduism saying, “What is the essence of Hinduism? What does the Gita say? That knowledge is with everybody… Knowledge is all around you. Every living being has knowledge. Our prime minister says he is a Hindu, but he doesn’t understand (the) foundation of Hinduism. What kind of a Hindu is he?”