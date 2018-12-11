Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2018: Where and how to check elections results

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2018: The Congress is likely to form government in Rajasthan as the party is leading with 95 seats. The assembly election in Rajasthan was held on December 7 with a turn out of 73.85 per cent. The electoral campaign saw stalwarts from both BJP and the Congress campaigning in the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressing several rallies across the state.

Vasundhara Raje is seeking her second term as Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The exit polls however, have projected the Congress to form the next government in the state. Raje fought against former BJP leader Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh in Jhalrapatan, the constituency she has represented since 2003. Manvendra Singh switched to Congress just before the election. She had won 63 per cent of the votes cast in 2013, winning the seat by a margin of 60,896. Tonk, with a sizeable Muslim population, is a keenly-watched contest between Sachin Pilot and BJP candidate and Rajasthan Transport Minister Yoonus Khan, who is the saffron party’s only Muslim face in the elections.

Where to check Rajasthan election results 2018

You can check the results for the Rajasthan assembly election on the website of the Election Commission of India, eciresults.nic.in . The Commission will provide the option to check results under several categories – party-wise, constituency-wise and candidate wise.

The results for the state election will also be declared on the website of State Election Commission of Rajasthan at sec.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Indian Express will bring to you the LIVE coverage of the elections throughout the day. Follow all the results at indianexpress.com.