Rajasthan elections: Congress set for ‘desert storm’; 10 things to know

It seems the trend of voting out the ruling party every five years is set to continue in Rajasthan, with the Congress taking a lead in the state. The Congress has already crossed the halfway mark in the 200-member Assembly, while the BJP is leading in 73 seats. Several state ministers are trailing behind their rivals. After defeating the BJP in three bypolls this year, the Congress’ campaign has hinged on leveraging the anti-incumbency factor against outgoing Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

BJP’s victory in 2013 was significant not only for the number of seats it won but for the fact that it cornered the highest vote share — 45.17 per cent — of a single party since 1998. The Congress received 33.07 per cent of the votes in 2013.

Here are top 10 things to know about the Rajasthan assembly elections 2018

1. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading by more than 37,000 votes from Jhalrapatan. Congress candidate, son of veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh, is trailing. Manvendra quit BJP on September 22 and joined Congress on October 17 and was seen as the party’s calculated move to appease Rajputs.

2. Congress leader Sachin Pilot won in Tonk Constituency defeating BJP’s Yoonus Khan by 54,179 votes while former chief minister Ashok Gehlot is leading from Sardarpura by a major margin.

3. Congress candidates Johri Lal Meena (Rajgarh-Laxmangarh), Madan Prajapapat (Pachpadra), Zahida Khan (Kaman), Ramlal Jat (Mandal) and Prashant Bairwa (Niwai) won, while BJP’s Santosh (Anupgarh), Kaluram (Dag), Sama Ram Garaisa (Pindwara-Abu), Jagsi Ram (Reodar) won. BSP’s Sandeep Kumar (Tijara) and Wajib Ali (Nagar) have also won.

4. Congress’ star candidate and discus throw gold medallist in the 2010 Commonwealth Games Krishna Poonia is leading in the Sadulpur constituency by around 14,000 votes.

5. Jat leader and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal is leading from his Khinwsar seat. The RLP is contesting in 58 seats. Beniwal, a firebrand youth Jat leader can influence community voters in western Rajasthan. Jats form 10% of the total state’s population.

6. An interesting feature of this year’s elections is the substantial number of rebel candidates — around 34 for the Congress and almost 30 for the BJP. Former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari’s Bharat Vahini Party is contesting in 63 constituencies.

7. Independents are leading in 10 seats and candidates of other parties are ahead in five seats. The BSP is leading in one seat, and the CPIM in two.

8. Raje has run into rough weather following farmers’ agitation, Rajput protests over Anandpal Singh encounter, ordinance to gag media, lynchings and cow vigilantism and Padmavaat protests. Interestingly, in the run-up to the elections much of the anger was directed at Raje — and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The popular slogan doing the rounds “Modi se bair nehi, Vasundhara teri khair nehi,” summed up the popular sentiment.

9. Unemployment has become one of the biggest poll issues in Rajasthan. With BJP’s 2013 manifesto promise of 15 lakh jobs for the youth remaining unfulfilled, the disillusionment of the youth is palpable. Be it the producers of onion, garlic, mustard or those engaged in the production of soybean, urad and moong, farmers from all sections, and across the state, had spoken about the “distress” and the “losses” they have faced in recent years.

10. Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 74.05 per cent. According to exit polls, the Congress is poised for a clean sweep with predictions that the party will easily cross the halfway mark of 100.