Rajasthan election results 2018: Open to like-minded parties for alliance, says Sachin Pilot

With trends showing Congress leading but still short of a majority in Rajasthan, state party chief Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said it was open to post-poll alliances with like-minded parties as well as those who are against the BJP’s ideology. Pilot is also in talks with eight independents in Rajasthan, ANI reported, as trends showed that the Congress was still short of six seats from gaining an absolute majority in the 200-member Assembly.

Exuding confidence that the Congress would form government in the state, which has voted out the ruling party every five years in the past two decades, Pilot said the BJP should be worried as they were losing states in which they had a majority.

“People have rejected the BJP across three states. They were in power and used govt machinery but still could not win the elections. Sitting ministers are losing their seats. We will form a comfortable government in the state. We will be open to like-minded parties as well as those who are against the BJP’s ideology,” he said.

Pilot’s statement signals that the Congress is not leaving anything to chance and is looking to outmanoeuvre the BJP in its own game. In the recent past, the BJP has managed to stitch up alliances with smaller parties and independents in states that threw up a hung verdict.

Even when we were in opposition, we used to talk and work in tandem with the opposition parties, especially those who are against BJP's ideologies Sachin Pilot

The state Congress chief, who is contesting from Tonk and is leading by a huge margin, also stressed upon the inclusive nature of the party, saying it always worked in tandem with Opposition parties and was never arrogant like the BJP.

“We’re sure that we will comfortably form a government. Even when we were in opposition, we used to talk and work in tandem with the opposition parties, especially those who are against BJP’s ideologies. It’s a good sign that the arrogant party, which often resorts to deceit and tries to twist and break parties to form a government, will no longer have that option,” Pilot said.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot seconded Pilot and said the Congress was open to a tie-up with independent candidates and other parties. “Congress has won the mandate. Numbers can go up and down but the public’s mandate is in the favour of Congress. We will get a clear majority, still, we would want independent candidates and parties other than BJP to support us if they want,” he told reporters.

However, both the leaders were mum when asked about the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate for Rajasthan. Both Pilot and Gehlot said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi would decide on it.