Rajasthan leaders get showcause notice for using defence personnel images in poll campaign

On March 9, the Election Commission banned the use of images, posters of defence personnel in advertisements after it noted that several political parties were indulging in such acts.

The notice further directs Sharma and Bohra to give a reply to the notice with the next three days.

The Chief Election Officer of Rajasthan issued a showcause notice to BJP MP Ramcharan Bohra and Congress leader Sunil Sharma for violating an Election Commission order against the use of defence personnel images during campaigning.

The notice, issued on March 12, refers to posters used in Jaipur in which images of defence personnel were used. The notice further directs Sharma and Bohra to reply to the notice within the next three days.

On March 9, the Election Commission (EC) banned the use of images, posters of defence personnel in advertisements after it noted that several political parties were indulging in such acts. Reiterating a similar notice issued in 2013, the EC sent a letter to presidents, chairpersons and general secretaries of all recognised parties.

The EC directive stated, “It is pertinent to mention here that the Armed Forces of a nation are the guardian of its frontiers, security and the political system. They are apolitical and neutral stakeholders in a modern democracy. It is, therefore, necessary that the political parties and leaders exercise great caution while making any reference to the Armed Forces in their political campaign.”

