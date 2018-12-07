Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana, MP election 2018 exit polls: When and where to watch

With polling in Rajasthan and Telangana ending today, the 2018 election season will draw to a close. Along with these two states, polling was also held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The election in Chhattisgarh was held in two phases while in others in a single-phase manner. Counting of votes will take place on December 11.

When will the exit polls be announced?

Following the end of polling, exit polls will be released by several media outlets today after 6 pm.

Where and how to watch the exit polls?

Various news channels along with other agencies release exit poll results. Some of the channels and agencies are – News24, Chanakya exit poll, India Today exit poll and C-group exit poll.

Who are the key parties in five assemblies?

While BJP and Congress have emerged as the two main opponents, regional parties also seem to be having a sway in the states of Telangana and Chhattisgarh. In Chhattisgarh, BSP has joined hands with Ajit Jogi-led Janta Congress Chhattisgarh and will be looking to create a dent in the vote-base of both the traditional parties in the state. Meanwhile, in Telangana, the incumbent TRS under K Chandrashekhar Rao will be looking to coming back to power. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP will be looking to continue in power after running the government for three successive terms under chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while in Mizoram the fight is between the MNF and the BJP.

How many seats in each assembly went to polls?

In Rajasthan, the election was held on 199 Vidhan Sabha constituencies, while in Madhya Pradesh polling has been done on 230 seats. The Telangana assembly has 119 seats while Chhattisgarh has 90 seats followed by 40-member assembly of Mizoram.

Who are the key candidates?

The key candidates in the five assemblies include stalwarts like MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is once again contesting from his home turf of Budhni and will look forward to maintaining his hold. In Rajasthan, the key candidates are Vasundhara Raje and Congress’ Sachin Pilot who is contesting from Tonk and is hopeful of entering Vidhan Sabha. In Chhattisgarh, while Ajit Jogi will be an important factor, incumbent chief minister Raman Singh will be hopeful of returning to the assembly. Meanwhile, in Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who dissolved the assembly to hold an early election will hope for another stint by winning from Gajwel constituency which he won in last elections and helped in carving the state out of Andhra Pradesh.