Rajasthan bypoll: BJP, Congress announce candidates

Barely Hours after joining the BJP on Sunday, Sushila Seegda was announced as the BJP candidate from Mandawa assembly seat, even as Congress declared its candidates for the two seats — Khinwsar and Mandawa — for the bypolls on October 21.

Seegda, 54, who is the pradhan at Jhunjhunu panchayat samiti, has been Zila Parishad pradhan thrice. She was among the 32 candidates in 13 states who were declared by BJP’s national working president JP Nadda on Sunday. Although she was expelled from the Congress after the 2018 Assembly elections, allegedly due to anti-party activities, her candidature came as a surprise to Congress workers.

Following her expulsion, she had openly supported BJP in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year. She will now face Rita Chaudhary of the Congress, whose name was approved by party president Sonia Gandhi and announced by party general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Sunday. Chaudhary, a former MLA, won Mandawa in 2008 but was defeated by BJP’s Narendra Kumar in 2018 Assembly elections by a margin of 2,346 votes. Kumar was subsequently fielded in the LS polls, and went on to win the Jhunjhunu seat, hence necessitating the bypoll. Kumar was present when Seegda joined BJP at the party’s Jhunjhunu district office. Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, among others, was also present at the event.

Apart from Mandawa, Congress will fight NDA ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) in Khinwsar, considered to be the stronghold of RLTP chief Hanuman Beniwal. Beniwal has fielded his brother Narayan Beniwal while the Congress announced the name of former cabinet minister , Harendra Mirdha. Mirdha is also an All India Congress Committee secretary.