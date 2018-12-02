Rajasthan elections: Up against BJP’s only Muslim candidate, Sachin Pilot dares Yogi Adityanath to come and seek votes

There is a sense of anticipation in the air at Khareda, a village in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, as a chariot waits near a makeshift stage with posters of the Congress party strewn across.

A Rajasthani song praising state Congress president Sachin Pilot blares on the loudspeaker as schoolchildren dance and villagers wearing white dhotis form long lines on both sides of the road leading to the village.

“We want our chief minister to be elected from Tonk. We will vote for Pilot and Congress,” says villager Laxminarayan Bairwa, as he stands in a corner, waiting for Pilot’s convoy to arrive at the village where the Congress leader is scheduled to address a public meeting.

Ever since the BJP fielded cabinet minister Yoonus Khan against Pilot, the electoral battle for Tonk segment which has around 55,000 Muslim voters, has drawn the interest of the public and media, with both parties fiercely campaigning for victory.

Explained Role reversals for both Cong, BJP Muslim voters in Tonk number a sizeable 55,000, and the Congress has been fielding Muslims at the seat for more than three decades. The only Muslim MLA it has ever had though, is Zakiya — who was a minister in Ashok Gehlot’s government before she lost the 2013 Assembly election to the BJP’s Ajit Singh Mehta. Zakiya came in third, behind Saud Saidi, a Congressman who fought as an Independent and garnered most of the Muslim vote. This year, Saidi has thrown his weight behind the Congress candidate, Sachin Pilot. And in another reversal of patterns, the BJP has this time fielded a Muslim, Yoonus Khan, to take on Pilot.

As the convoy approaches, slogans in support of the Congress and Pilot grow loud, quickly filling up the ground where the meeting is scheduled. Within moments of his arrival, Pilot is hoisted by the crowd atop the chariot, which now starts for the stage, amid rallying cries by locals.

“Jo aitihasik jeet Rajasthan me Congress ki hogi, mera man ye chahta hai usme sabse badi jeet Rajasthan me kahi ho to Tonk Vidhan Sabha kshetra me ho (As part of the historic victory of the Congress in Rajasthan, it is my desire that the biggest win in the state is from Tonk assembly constituency),” says Pilot, drawing cheers.

Pilot’s convoy has been moving across many lesser known hamlets in the constituency since November 19 when he filed his nomination. Pilot occasionally steps into helicopters to campaign for other party candidates across Rajasthan.

“We are confident that Pilot will win with a margin of more than 50,000 votes. Minority voters won’t vote for the BJP just because they have fielded a Muslim candidate. In the past five years, neither the party nor Khan were interested in the issues important to Muslims in Tonk,” said Moinullah Khan, spokesperson of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Tonk.

Others such as Jagdish Choudhary, a farmer, say they will vote for the Congress because they feel the party could pave the way for development work for the district. “We hope that the new government can help us by improving the irrigation facilities for our fields. At present, our production capacity often goes down due to lack of water,” Choudhary said.

While leaders from the BJP say they have managed to give a jolt to Pilot by fielding Khan, Congressmen insist that the move won’t affect their fortunes.

A member from Khan’s campaigning team told The Sunday Express that they feel his candidature has disturbed the electoral equation of the Congress, which was relying on Muslim, Gurjar and Scheduled Caste votes to win.

Pilot brushes away all talk of defeat during his interactions with people and media. “The BJP fielded someone else first, then changed their candidate. They can field any candidate but Congress will win from Tonk by a record margin,” Pilot says in meetings.

The BJP had first fielded Ajit Singh Mehta, sitting MLA from Tonk, but changed its candidate to Khan on the last day of filing of nominations, after Pilot’s candidature was announced. “Someone from the media was asking me what I will do about the BJP’s candidate. I said that I won’t do anything but wait till the time when Yogi Adityanath comes here and asks for votes for his party’s candidate. But he won’t do so because they do politics over mandir and masjid, not on issues such as electricity, water and roads,” says Pilot at another gathering.