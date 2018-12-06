PM Modi targets Gandhis: Raazdaar (Christian Michel) will reveal secrets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday used the extradition of Christian Michel James, alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal during the previous UPA regime, to target the Congress leadership.

He also referred to the Supreme Court order allowing Income Tax Department to continue with tax reassessment of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for 2011-12 in connection with the National Herald case and asked the people if they can hand over the state to those out on bail.

Speaking at Sumerpur in Rajasthan’s Pali on the last day of campaigning before the December 7 polls, Modi said, “Brothers and sisters, you must have heard in my 2014 election speeches, I had mentioned helicopter scam. Did the ghapla (scam) of thousands of crores happen or not? VVIP helicopter; and you must remember that letter, it is a letter of Madam Sonia.”

He added, “We worked (on it) after assuming the government. We kept searching the files, and papers. And we caught one raazdaar (secret keeper), who worked as a middleman. He used to give katki (bribe) to the friends of India’s naamdaar, used to take care of them. He was absconding, he is a citizen of England but lived in Dubai. He was a middleman in the purchase and sale of helicopters. You must have read in the newspapers, the Indian government has picked him up from Dubai. Now this raazdaar will reveal secrets; don’t know how far the talks (revelations) will go.”

“The entire family is shivering. The raazdar will speak up and they don’t know whose name he will disclose. It was a matter of thousands of crore so they are in a state of panic,” he said.

Attacking the Gandhis over the National Herald case, he said, “You must have read in newspapers today. Supreme Court took a decision…scam of crores in income tax.

Look at the courage of a tea-seller, a tea seller took them to the doors of the court, and brothers and sisters, this is a victory for honesty.”

The Prime Minister then asked the people if they wanted a relationship with such people and asked them to break the relations. “Can you give Rajasthan to those who are out on bail?” he asked.

He also referred to Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram, who are being probed in the INX Media and Aircel-Maxis cases.

Modi then said he has been able to take action in such corruption cases because of support from people. “Now tell me, how can a tea seller do all this? Why corrupt have to take bail? How did the son of the corrupt go to jail?…Who did this? Modi did not do this… You have done this. Your one vote has done this. This is the power of your one vote; that you gave one vote to Modi and the tea-seller son of a poor mother stood before the sultanate,” he said.

“Therefore, don’t restrict yourselves to thinking who will be the MLA, or which party wins or loses, or who forms the government and who doesn’t. Brothers and sisters, vote for the kind of Rajasthan you want for your children, vote for the kind of life you want to spend,” Modi added.

“The Congress president, this naamdaar, he doesn’t even know the names of Congress leaders. They don’t know the era, a minister in Congress government, an able Jat leader, his name was Kumbharam, and what did naamdaar say yesterday?” asked the Prime Minister, as people responded with “Kumbhkaran.”

The Congress, he asserted, had lost the election and was now contemplating who to hold responsible for its defeat.

“The Congress’s ‘gaaje-baaje’ company thought the BJP was finished in Rajasthan. Now they are saying they are losing due to infighting and rebel candidates,” he said.

Speaking at a rally in Dausa, the Prime Minister said four generations of naamdars (dynasts) had shown no concern for tribal communities.

“Their family is everything for Congress. The 125 crore people of the country is our family,” he said.

Making a point to mention khadi, for which Dausa is famous, he said the Gandhi family had shattered Mahatma Gandhi’s khadi dream.

“Mahatma Gandhi worked to make khadi self-reliant, but the fake Gandhi family obliterated it,” he said.

Predicting a win for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls, he said people in the desert state were clearly in favour of the party coming back to power.

“Those singing Raag Darbari in New Delhi will not come to know about the direction in which the wave is flowing,” the Prime Minister said.

“The public has decided. Now it is our job to win every booth in Rajasthan. Our mantra should be ‘mera polling booth, sabse mazboot‘,” he said. with pti inputs