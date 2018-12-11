Toggle Menu
Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Sachin Pilot upbeat, CM Vasundhara Raje chooses to remain indoorshttps://indianexpress.com/elections/rajasthan-assembly-elections-2018-results-sachin-pilot-upbeat-cm-vasundhara-raje-chooses-to-remain-indoors-5487379/

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Sachin Pilot upbeat, CM Vasundhara Raje chooses to remain indoors

State Congress president Sachin Pilot, who returned from Delhi in the evening, held an informal interaction with mediapersons at the party office. An upbeat Pilot expressed confidence about the party’s win.

Rajasthan election, election result, Sachin Pilot, Vasundhara Raje, rajsathan assembly election result 2018, assembly elections result, election result, Narendra modi, rahul gandhi, congress BJP, indian express
Sachin Pilot at the Congress office in Jaipur. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

A DAY before the assembly poll results, while Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje remained at her official residence, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot spent most of his day in Delhi.

State Congress president Sachin Pilot, who returned from Delhi in the evening, held an informal interaction with mediapersons at the party office. An upbeat Pilot expressed confidence about the party’s win.

State BJP president Madan Lal Saini also interacted with mediapersons at the party office in the morning.

Rajasthan election, election result, Sachin Pilot, Vasundhara Raje, rajsathan assembly election result 2018, assembly elections result, election result, Narendra modi, rahul gandhi, congress BJP, indian express
Outside Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s residence. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Sources said both the parties, especially the BJP, are in touch with party rebels. At a core committee meeting on Sunday, the BJP had dismissed the exit polls and Raje had said the BJP would return to power.

Election Results 2018 LIVE: Rajasthan | Madhya Pradesh | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram | Telangana Election Result 2018

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android