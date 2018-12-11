Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Sachin Pilot upbeat, CM Vasundhara Raje chooses to remain indoors

A DAY before the assembly poll results, while Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje remained at her official residence, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot spent most of his day in Delhi.

State Congress president Sachin Pilot, who returned from Delhi in the evening, held an informal interaction with mediapersons at the party office. An upbeat Pilot expressed confidence about the party’s win.

State BJP president Madan Lal Saini also interacted with mediapersons at the party office in the morning.

Sources said both the parties, especially the BJP, are in touch with party rebels. At a core committee meeting on Sunday, the BJP had dismissed the exit polls and Raje had said the BJP would return to power.