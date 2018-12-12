Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2018 Highlights: Congress secures 99 seats in final results, requires 2 more to form govt

Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2018: The final results for Rajasthan Assembly elections were declared late Tuesday night. The Congress secured a majority of 99 seats in the state, followed by BJP which won 73 seats. A minimum 101 seats is needed to form a government in the House of 200 in the desert state. The CPI(M) which drew blank in the last election, won 2 seats in the state this year.

Advertising

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday night handed over her resignation to Governor Kalyan Singh in Jaipur. Even though the outgoing chief minister who is usually known as ‘Maharani’ won her seat Jhalrapatan with a handsome margin, her party headed for a loss to the Congress.

Congress party chief Sachin Pilot Tuesday won from Tonk constituency defeating BJP’s Yoonus Khan by 54,179 votes. Former CM Ashok Gehlot also won in Sardarpura by over 45000 votes. Congress candidates have started celebrating outside Pilot’s and Gehlot’s residences.