Rajasthan assembly elections: Congress manifesto promises farm loan waiver, law to protect journalists

The Congress on Thursday released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan which will be held on December 7. Apart from a promise to waive off farmers’ loans within 10 days of coming to power, the party has also pledged to make education in all government schools, colleges and universities free for women from all categories.

The Congress manifesto was released two days after the BJP unveiled its election manifesto, with the saffron party promising 50 lakh jobs and monthly unemployment allowance up to Rs. 5,000 for educated unemployed youths. The Congress manifesto, titled Jan Ghoshna Patra has promised unemployment allowance up to Rs. 3,500 to educated unemployed youths.

The party has also promised to pass the Journalists’ Protection Act to safeguard the interest of journalists.

State Congress president Sachin Pilot said that the manifesto was prepared after taking in around 2 lakh suggestions from the public on various platforms. Earlier this month, the party had launched a toll free number with the objective of receiving suggestions from the public for the manifesto.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that if the Congress comes to power, it will implement all those plans of the previous government which were ‘stalled’ after the BJP came to power in 2013.

Among other promises, the manifesto promises to bring in an accountability law which would give citizens a right for redressal of their complaints within 30 days.

After the BJP said in its manifesto that it plans to set up a Vedic Studies Board, the Congress has also promised in the Jan Ghoshna Patra that a Vedic Sanskar and Siksha Board will be constituted.

In health sector, the party has promised to bring in a Right to Health law to ensure quality healthcare facilities for the public.

The Congress has said in its manifesto that it will ensure pension for old farmers and will make all farming equipment free from GST.

Party leaders said that a manifesto implementation committee will be constituted to ensure that all the points in the Jan Ghoshna Patra are implemented.