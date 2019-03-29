Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot’s son, Manvendra in Congress list of 31 candidates

The Congress on Thursday announced 31 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, among them Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav from Jodhpur seat and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra from Barmer seat.

Manvendra joined the Congress in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Rajasthan late last year. He had contested against then CM Vasundhara Raje.

The Congress’s decision to give ticket to Gehlot’s son is interesting, given the fact that party chief Rahul Gandhi had last month told state unit presidents and legislature party leaders to refrain from giving tickets to Rajya Sabha MPs, MLAs and their family members. The party has already fielded six Rajya Sabha MPs.

The Congress is also likely to field Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency. The seat was vacated by Nath after he became CM.

The latest candidates’ list includes six names each in Gujarat and UP and 19 in Rajasthan. The party has given ticket to former MP Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur amid indications of resistance from local Congress leaders. She is the daughter of late Congress veteran Nathuram Mirdha. The party has also given tickets to AICC in charge of Odisha Jitender Singh from Alwar and former Union minister Namo Narain Meena from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur.