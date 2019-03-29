BJP-Sena alliance in place to save the country and keep it together: Rajan Vichare

Shiv Sena MP from Thane, Rajan Vichare, speaks to The Indian Express about the work he has done in the past few years, why the people are waiting to teach his political rival a lesson and why controversies of the past will not return to haunt him.

What work have you done in the constituency these five years?

A large section of people in my constituency use the railway line to travel and hence, I focussed on ensuring better facilities. I have ensured there are escalators, medical clinics, lifts, ATVM machines at stations. Since the Thane station can get overcrowded, we have also proposed a ‘New Thane’ station on a government land available near the Thane mental hospital. Currently, eight to 10 lakh people use the Thane station. Besides, the Kalwa-Airoli elevated road, water transport facilities and extending the Metro are some initiatives that I have started.

There is a perception that you are focussed on Thane while areas like Mira-Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai, also a part of your constituency, are ignored?

I have undertaken several works for these areas… spent Rs 16 crore on the Bhayander station and Rs 13 crore on Mira Road station to ensure facilities like deluxe toilets, water coolers and solar panel system for electrification.

Recently, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray had said that all are Indians first and people should not be divided as north Indians and south Indians. Is the Sena going beyond its traditional “sons of the soil” plank?

The Shiv Sena does not believe in pandering to any caste or community. In the past, we had given a chance to a north Indian like Sanjay Nirupam not once but twice. We also have had people like Sabir Shaikh, who was part of the state Cabinet, and there have been Sena corporators form the Christian community. We get votes for the work we do… and take all communities together.

What impact will the Balakot air strikes have on the voters?

We have given Pakistan mooh tod jawab. This is the first time that the forces were given a free hand to do what they want and the result was good. Everyone should support such a move — from the political parities to the people. Politically, it will definitely benefit us.

Local level BJP leaders are apparently not very happy with your nomination.

In Mira Bhayandar Corporation, there is an alliance between Sena and BJP. Central BJP leader like Vinayak Sahasrabuddhe especially came from Delhi to Thane today. Our leaders like Eknath Shinde, too, were there… BJP workers and office-bearers discussed how we can work together to send our Thane candidate to Delhi. The alliance is not in place to get someone elected to a particular post but to save the country and keep it together. We have been together for 25 years. They are like our family members… some small issues come up in every family but are resolved. Likewise, we will come together and work. There is no problem.

What do you make of your opponent Anand Paranjpe of NCP who comes from a political family (father Prakash Paranjpe was an MP)?

The Shiv Sena made him an MP twice within six years and he betrayed the party and the people who voted for him by joining another party (NCP). Matadar raja hain in elections and you have betrayed them in spite of being elected twice for your selfish reasons. The result was visible in Kalyan where he was voted out of power the last time (2014). Now, the voters of Thane are waiting for April 29 to teach him a lesson for being selfish.

In 2014, you allegedly force-fed a Muslim canteen employee at Maharashtra Sadan who was fasting. Do you think the Muslim voters will hold this against you?

I have a good rapport with all the communities. Recently, I attended the funeral of a well-known Muslim leader in Navi Mumbai and was told that there were no facilities in the kabristan… I immediately asked them to make a plan and got it approved. I don’t think the issue will have any impact on the way people vote.