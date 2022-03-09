Raja Sansi (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Raja Sansi (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Raja Sansi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria. The Raja Sansi seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Raja Sansi ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

raja sansi Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Baldev Singh Miadian AAP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 1,05,14,612 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Bhupinder Singh Chhina CPI(M) 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 1,54,22,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,62,850 ~ 15 Lacs+ Gurlal Singh IND 0 Illiterate 31 Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Harjinder Kaur Samajik Sangharsh Party 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 22,20,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakhbir Singh IND 0 Illiterate 33 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Satnam Singh IND 1 Graduate 77 Rs 1,05,13,183 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria INC 1 Graduate 66 Rs 11,21,53,000 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 4,49,12,000 ~ 4 Crore+ Vir Singh Lopoke SAD 3 Graduate 73 Rs 6,66,32,590 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 17,09,267 ~ 17 Lacs+ Yadwinder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 10,35,325 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

raja sansi Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria INC 1 Graduate 61 Rs 12,20,02,000 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 1,51,14,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Balwinder Singh IND 0 Graduate 72 Rs 26,91,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 12,09,942 ~ 12 Lacs+ Jagjot Singh Dhillon AAP 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 11,75,880 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulwant Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 10th Pass 72 Rs 50,67,202 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakhbir Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sardool Singh Democratic Party of India (Ambedkar) 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 15,22,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sharanjit Singh IND 1 12th Pass 40 Rs 1,21,40,922 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,82,954 ~ 15 Lacs+ Vir Singh SAD 2 Graduate 68 Rs 6,29,34,425 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 83,13,579 ~ 83 Lacs+ Virsa Singh Revolutionary Marxist Party of India 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 1,05,51,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Yadwinder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 7,61,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

raja sansi Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sh. Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria INC 1 Graduate 56 Rs 8,08,29,000 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 55,92,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ Amanpreet Singh Cheena PPOP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 78,51,360 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balbir Kaur RBCP 0 5th Pass 49 Rs 30,10,500 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Harminder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 89,45,956 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nishan Singh IND 0 Not Given 25 Rs 2,000 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhdev Kumar BSP 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 8,03,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Veer Singh Lopoke SAD 1 Graduate 63 Rs 5,31,07,324 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,02,81,784 ~ 2 Crore+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

