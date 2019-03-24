Raja Bhaiya names party candidates for Kaushambi and Pratapgarh seats

Independent MLA from Kunda constituency in Pratapgarh, Raghuraj Pratap Singh ‘Raja Bhaiya’, who recently formed the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) party, on Saturday announced candidates for Kaushambi (reserved) and Pratapgarh Lok Sabha seats. Former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Shailendra Kumar and sitting SP MLC Akshay Pratap have been fielded from the two seats, respectively.

Advertising

Raja Bhaiya was cabinet minister in the previous state governments led by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav. Bhaiya announced Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) in 2018 by holding a rally in Lucknow. The party is opposed to the amendments made in SC/ST Act regarding arrest and reservation in promotion.

Except the Congress, no other political party has so far announced candidates for Pratapgarh and Kaushambi constituencies. Congress candidates are Ratna Singh from Pratapgarh and Girish Chandra Pasi from Kaushambi. “We have announced former MP Shailendra Kumar from Kaushambi and sitting MLC Akshay Pratap from Pratapgarh seat. Akshay Pratap won the 2004 Lok Sabha election from Pratapgarh. We will soon decide candidates for other seats,” informed Raja Bhaiya’s public relation officer, Gyanendra Singh.

Shailendra Kumar contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from Kaushambi on a Samajwadi Party ticket. He secured 31.72 percent votes while the seat was won by BJP’s Vinod Kumar Sonkar, who got 36.43 percent votes. Suresh Pasi of Bahujan Samaj Party came third with 22.11 percent votes.

IN 2014, Pratapgarh seat was won by Kuwar Harivansh Singh of Apna Dal (Soneylal), a BJP ally, by a margin of 1,68,222 votes and runner-up was Asif Nizamuddin Siddiqui of the BSP, while Ratna Singh of Congress came third.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Shai-lendra Kumar contested on Samajwadi Party ticket from Kaushambi seat and won the election with 44.71 percent votes. The runner-up then was Girish Chandra Pasi of BSP who got 34.59 percent votes. The Pratapgarh Lok Sabha seat comprises of five assembly seats of which two have BJP MLAs at present while others include one from the Congress and the rest are from Apna Dal (Sonelal).

The Kaushmbi Lok Sabha seat also has five assembly constituencies of which Kunda and Babaganj were won by Raja Bhaiya and his close associate, Vinod Saroj, respectively.