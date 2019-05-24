Spate of resignations in Congress: UP chief Raj Babbar, Amethi in-charge, 2 other state chiefs quit

In the aftermath of its dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress is faced with a spate of resignations from its office-bearers. Uttar Pradesh party president Raj Babbar resigned from his post on Friday. Babbar sent in his resignation to party chief Rahul Gandhi, PTI reported. Babbar, who contested from Fatehpur Sikri, lost with a huge margin of over 4 lakh votes against BJP opponent Rajkumar Chahar.

“He has sent his resignation taking responsibility for the party’s performance in the state in the recently-concluded polls,” state unit party spokesperson Rajiv Bakshi told news agency PTI.

After the results came out yesterday, Babbar tweeted today in Hindi and said, “The results are depressing for the Uttar Pradesh Congress. I find myself guilty of not discharging my responsibility in a proper manner.” “I will meet the leadership and apprise it of my views. Congratulations to the winners for winning the confidence of the people,” he added.

जनता का विश्वास हासिल करने के लिए विजेताओं को बधाई। यूपी कांग्रेस के लिए परिणाम निराशाजनक हैं। अपनी ज़िम्मेदारी को सफ़ल तरीके से नहीं निभा पाने के लिए ख़ुद को दोषी पाता हूँ। नेतृत्व से मिलकर अपनी बात रखूंगा। — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) May 24, 2019

Karnataka Congress Campaign Committee president H K Patil, too, sent his resignation to Gandhi. “It is time for all of us to introspect. I feel it my moral duty to own up the responsibility, hence, I submit my resignation from the post,” ANI quoted Patil as saying.

Odisha Pradesh Congress president Niranjan Patnaik has also stepped down. “I too had contested the election, party had given me a responsibility. I take the moral responsibility for this debacle and relinquish this job. I’ve communicated it to my AICC President,” ANI quoted Patnaik as saying on Friday.

Amethi district Congress Committee president Yogendra Mishra followed suit citing the debacle the party faced and claiming responsibility for it, released a statement.

In Uttar Pradesh, Congress emerged victorious only in the party bastion Rae Bareli where former party president Sonia Gandhi contested. Party chief Rahul Gandhi was not able to retain his bastion— Amethi, against BJP’s Smriti Irani as he suffered defeat by a margin of over 50,000 votes. BJP and its ally Apna Dal (S) won 64 seats, while the SP-BSP ‘gathbandhan’ alliance won 15 seats.

Whereas, in Odisha, Congress was able to win only one Lok Sabha seat and nine seats in the state assembly results which were also declared yesterday. In Karnataka, Congress could secure only one— Bangalore Rural seat, out of the 28 constituencies in the state.