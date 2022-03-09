Raipur (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Raipur (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Raipur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Umesh Sharma Kau. The Raipur seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

raipur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Umesh Sharma Kau BJP 0 Graduate 62 Rs 3,07,52,400 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Anil Dobhal UKD 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 18,10,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Dhan Singh Bhartiya Sarvodaya Party 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Hari Singh Khorwal BSP 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 2,00,57,080 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,75,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Maa Prabha Kiran Sarv Vikas Party 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 4,10,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahender Singh Negi IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 99,89,413 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 1,500 ~ 1 Thou+ Mohammad Ehsaan IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 18,20,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nagender Singh Kulhan IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 3,20,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmala Bisht IND 2 10th Pass 56 Rs 57,06,353 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhu Lal Bahuguna INC 1 12th Pass 68 Rs 2,71,09,481 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Rajendra Prasad Gairolla Rashtriya Uttarakhand Party 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 66,500 ~ 66 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar UTTARAKHAND PARIVARTAN PARTY 1 Post Graduate 46 Rs 40,46,500 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Rajni Rawat IND 1 Literate 48 Rs 3,60,65,299 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Barthwal IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 10,04,300 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ruksar Mansuri IND 0 10th Pass 25 Rs 5,12,982 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ Tejendra Singh Rawat IND 1 Graduate 47 Rs 1,21,24,366 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,03,772 ~ 8 Lacs+ Usha Nagar Rashtriya Adarsh Party 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijaynath IND 0 Literate 42 Rs 11,31,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Yagya Bhusan Sharma IND 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 1,85,17,489 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,60,000 ~ 9 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

raipur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Umesh Sharma (kau) INC 0 Graduate 58 Rs 1,78,77,086 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Sood BSP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 55,54,202 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Anil Pant IND 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 6,75,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anuradha MKD 0 Graduate 36 Rs 3,21,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ Bhupendra Singh SHS 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 4,01,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Mahesh Kaushal AITC 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 7,58,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 88,22,700 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Maya Mohan Lakhera IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 53,93,061 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 3,86,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Mohammad Sattar IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 1,37,300 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Singh Rawat IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 56,03,389 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Naseem UtPP 0 Illiterate 40 Rs 24,40,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Chetri IND 2 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 14,75,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajani Rawat IND 0 Illiterate 43 Rs 1,17,33,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,50,654 ~ 27 Lacs+ Rajendra Prasad Bhattkoti UtRM 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 17,67,560 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 36,000 ~ 36 Thou+ Rajkumar Urf Rajkumar Tyagi UPP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 72,30,500 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Roop Chand NCP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 12,70,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shanti Prasad Bijalwan IND 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 79,12,000 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Shiv Sagar Thapa JKNPP 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 18,57,300 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shusheel Kumar LJP 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Trivendra Singh Rawat BJP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 54,09,853 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 16,12,844 ~ 16 Lacs+ Vinod Bharthwal SP 2 Post Graduate 58 Rs 4,31,783 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar Maletha IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

