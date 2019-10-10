Rain washes out MNS rally in Pune

MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s first election rally in Pune was cancelled Wednesday after heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging at the venue. The rain, party sources said, started just before the rally was scheduled to be held at Saraswati Vidya Mandir ground.

The MNS, which was struggling to get a venue for the event, was earlier trying to hold the rally in Kothrud assembly constituency, but failed. It had accused private property owners, mainly educational institutes with playgrounds, for deliberately not allotting a venue to hold the rally.

“The educational institutes are governed by persons having close association with the BJP, and they had deliberately not given us a ground for the election rally,” MNS leader Bala Shedge had said.