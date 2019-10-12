Rain may play spoiler in last leg of poll campaigns in western Maharashtra

The finale of campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls might get washed off, especially in western Maharashtra regions, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fresh spell of rain from October 18 to 20.

Earlier this week, a rally by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in Pune had to be called off after the city recorded intense shower. It was supposed to be Thackeray’s first rally in the city.

With Maharashtra going to polls on October 21, the final phase of campaigning has come under the rain threat, as Met officials have indicated a possible weather system likely to be developed over the state towards the end of next week.

As the election fever is likely to heat up in the coming days with senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress’s interim president Sonia Gandhi and party’s former president Rahul Gandhi expected to campaign in the state, political parties will have to keep back-up plans ready given the inclement weather conditions expected during the run-up to the polling day.

The withdrawal of Southwest monsoon, as on Friday, has taken place over Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Within the next two days, it is likely to cover Gujarat, Madhya and northern parts of Maharashtra.

“Though the monsoon is expected to retreat from most parts of the state by October 16, there will be a fresh spell of rain in the post-monsoon season. This is expected during October 18 to October 20,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather department, IMD, Pune.

“The retreat will commence from parts of north Maharashtra and Vidarbha. It should complete retreat from most areas of the state latest by October 16,” Kashyapi said.

This year, the withdrawal of monsoon has been the most delayed and poses serious threat on poll campaigns and rallies.