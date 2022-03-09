Raikot (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Raikot (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Raikot (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Jagtar Singh. The Raikot (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

raikot (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Baldev Singh IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Balvir Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 63 Rs 20,50,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 4,60,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Balwinder Singh Sandhu BSP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 5,55,20,697 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 11,97,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Gurpal Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) 0 Graduate 36 Rs 5,36,86,962 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hakam Singh AAP 0 12th Pass 66 Rs 3,18,47,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hargobind Singh Punjab Kisan Dal 0 5th Pass 38 Rs 1,79,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagtar Singh IND 0 Doctorate 64 Rs 4,17,43,982 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamil Amar Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 1,88,63,030 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal Singh Samajik Sangharsh Party 0 Graduate 58 Rs 34,65,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Raikot Sc candidate of from Jagtar Singh Punjab. Raikot (sc) Election Result 2017

raikot (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jagtar Singh AAP 0 Others 42 Rs 28,89,110 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 6,35,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Amar Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 3,30,80,701 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Daljit Singh IND 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 2,42,404 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Inder Iqbal Singh SAD 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 5,86,37,345 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,09,75,166 ~ 2 Crore+ Mota Singh CPI(M) 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 54,39,000 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sikandar Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 5,67,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surinder Singh BSP 0 5th Pass 49 Rs 2,69,607 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Raikot Sc candidate of from Gurcharan Singh Punjab. Raikot (sc) Election Result 2012

raikot (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gurcharan Singh INC 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 45,21,460 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ Baldev Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 66,59,326 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 2,03,402 ~ 2 Lacs+ Baldev Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 66,59,326 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 2,03,402 ~ 2 Lacs+ Bikramjit Singh Khalsa SAD 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 5,72,89,879 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Haqam Singh PPOP 0 Graduate 57 Rs 53,21,691 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 2,89,283 ~ 2 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

