Raids against Oppn leaders politically motivated; CBI, ED working like BJP’s IT cell: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Saturday alleged that investigative agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department, are working like the IT cell of the BJP. Claiming that the raids being conducted against opposition leaders are politically motivated, he said, “Raids are being held against Mayawati, against our family. BJP people are trying to frame opposition leaders.”

The former Bihar deputy chief minister asserted that the raids are a result of BJP’s insecurities in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. “They know that in these polls, they’re going to get defeated by the ‘mahagathbandhan’ in respective states. CBI, ED, IT are working like IT cell of BJP,” ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

The ED had, in January, conducted searches in Uttar Pradesh in connection with alleged irregularities of over Rs 111 crore in construction of memorials in the state during the tenure of BSP supremo Mayawati. A state vigilance commission report in 2014 had alleged financial irregularities in the construction of memorials, including statues of BSP founder Kanshi Ram and the party’s poll symbol ‘elephant’, during Mayawati’s regime between 2007 and 2012.

Talking about Begusarai, he expressed confidence over RJD’s victory in the constituency, which goes to poll on April 29 in the fourth phase of the General Assembly elections. RJD is fielding Tanveer Hasan on the seat, where he is locked in a triangular contest with BJP’s Giriraj Singh and young CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar. Click here for more election news

“We’re fighting against BJP on all 40 seats. Tanveer Sahab is going to win Begusarai seat and that too by a huge margin. Whatever environment one creates, we aren’t bothered, because the public has made up its mind.”

The contest in Beguasarai has gained the limelight as BJP’s Giriraj Singh is being seen as a face of the party’s unyielding Hindutva philosophy and Kanhaiya, a former JNU student union leader, is projecting himself as a challenger to the saffron ideology.

Kumar has been accused by the BJP of backing student protesters in the JNU who had allegedly raised anti-Indian slogans. The former JNU students’ union president has rejected the allegations.