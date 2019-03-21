Rahul’s interaction with students of Tamil Nadu college didn’t violate poll code: EC

The Election Commission (EC) Thursday said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with students at a women’s college in Tamil Nadu did not violate the model code of conduct. However, the poll watchdog has sought a report on his speech.

Satyabrata Sahoo, Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said local election officials have reported there was no violation in terms of permission acquired by Stella Maris College for Women to host the interaction on March 13.

Sahoo said the District Electoral Officer (DEO) informed him “there was permission” for Gandhi’s event. “So, there is no violation of MCC.” However, he sought additional information on Gandhi’s speech and requested the DEO to give a report based on the speech content.

Earlier, the state government had ordered an inquiry into how the college approved Gandhi to interact with its students when the model code for elections was in force. The Director of Collegiate Education, R Sarumathi, had directed a subordinate official to inquire into the matter.

The Congress president in his interaction with students had promised 33 per cent reservation in government jobs for women and answered several of their questions. He had also discussed the Rafale deal and had reiterated his allegations about the pricing of the aircraft and the process.