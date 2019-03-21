Toggle Menu
Rahul’s interaction with students of Tamil Nadu college didn’t violate poll code: EChttps://indianexpress.com/elections/rahuls-interaction-with-students-of-tamil-nadu-college-didnt-violate-poll-code-ec-5637141/

Rahul’s interaction with students of Tamil Nadu college didn’t violate poll code: EC

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had ordered an inquiry as to how the college gave its approval for Gandhi to interact with its students when the model code for elections was in force.

Chennai: Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacts with the students at Stella Maris Women’s College, in Chennai, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (PTI Photo)

The Election Commission (EC) Thursday said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with students at a women’s college in Tamil Nadu did not violate the model code of conduct. However, the poll watchdog has sought a report on his speech.

Satyabrata Sahoo, Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said local election officials have reported there was no violation in terms of permission acquired by Stella Maris College for Women to host the interaction on March 13.

Click for more election news

Sahoo said the District Electoral Officer (DEO) informed him “there was permission” for Gandhi’s event. “So, there is no violation of MCC.” However, he sought additional information on Gandhi’s speech and requested the DEO to give a report based on the speech content.

**BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE** Chennai: Congress President Rahul Gandhi takes selfies with students at Stella Maris Women’s College after an interaction, in Chennai, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Earlier, the state government had ordered an inquiry into how the college approved Gandhi to interact with its students when the model code for elections was in force. The Director of Collegiate Education, R Sarumathi, had directed a subordinate official to inquire into the matter.

The Congress president in his interaction with students had promised 33 per cent reservation in government jobs for women and answered several of their questions. He had also discussed the Rafale deal and had reiterated his allegations about the pricing of the aircraft and the process.

Don't Miss
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi reveals his favourite football club and it's not Barcelona or Real Madrid
Corruption, unemployment, inflation top three concerns of public this election, shows survey

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Corruption, unemployment and inflation top concerns this election, shows survey
2 NRIs ready for election season, but this time they have a new favourite
3 Punjab: When pakoras stole the show at election office opening