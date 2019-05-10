Rahul to Modi: Free to talk about Rajiv, but explain Rafale deal

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that former PM Rajiv Gandhi used aircraft carrier INS Virat for a personal holiday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit back at him at a rally in Madhya Pradesh, saying he dwells on the past because he has nothing new to offer as his lies have been exposed.

At another rally in Haryana’s Sirsa, Gandhi said, “You are free to talk about Rajiv Gandhi ji and me, but explain to the public what did you do in the Rafale deal.”

He also asked Modi to explain what has been achieved in his term. “I want to ask him, what you (PM) did in five years? What did you give to the country? Today, the country has highest unemployment in past 45 years,” he said, adding, “Initially, he talked about Make in India, then Startup India, then Stand-Up India and finally he ended on pakodas.”

At a rally in Bina in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said, “He can’t talk about farmers, jobs, achhe din so he talks about days gone by and what happened in the past.’’

“Modi-ji you were elected as PM five years ago. People don’t want to know from you about what others did but what you did for them. PM must explain to the people what he has done and what he plans to do,” the Congress president said.

Accusing the PM of telling only lies, the Congress leader claimed that wherever he goes people call Modi a liar and say “isme dum nahi” (he has no guts).

Gandhi said Modi won’t promise things that are not achievable because he has to face the people again.