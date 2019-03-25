Rahul to discuss coalition with AAP in second meeting with senior leaders

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will once again meet senior leaders of the state unit to discuss tying up with AAP in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls. Gandhi, who has been entrusted with taking a final call on the coalition, will hear out senior leaders and their stand on the issue.

Advertising

The Delhi Congress has been opposing the move, claiming that party workers will be disappointed over an alliance with AAP. However, the central leadership has been supporting the plan in the larger interest of the party. Confirming the development, DPCC president Sheila Dikshit told The Indian Express, “There is a meeting scheduled on Monday. Let’s see what happens.”

Senior leaders said the high command has finalised its decision and is leaning towards an alliance with AAP. However, the decision on seat sharing is yet to be assessed. “Rahul ji has called a meeting with all senior leaders to discuss the issue of an alliance in Delhi. He would once again like to understand their point of view and give his suggestions. The meeting was scheduled for today (Monday), but there is another meeting of the working committee planned. The meeting with senior leaders of Delhi may be postponed for Tuesday,” Chacko told The Indian Express.

Many are in the favour that the party should finalise the decision at the earliest. “A call should be taken soon so that work on campaigning and candidates can be finalised. Work has been quite slow in the last one week due to the ongoing confusion,” added another leader. After a similar meeting between Gandhi and Congress leaders on March 4, Dikshit had announced that the party will fight alone in Delhi. However, an internal survey was conducted via an audio message — recorded by AICC in charge of Delhi unit P C Chacko — to see if Delhi Congress workers favoured an alliance.

While AAP had proposed a 5-2 seat sharing deal in Delhi, the Congress is thinking of a 3:3:1 arrangement, with a call on the New Delhi candidate under consideration. For one seat, the two parties were in talks to field a joint candidate.