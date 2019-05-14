Rahul taunts PM Modi over cloud cover claim, asks if aircraft disappear from radar during rains

Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his claim that cloud cover prevented Indian aircraft from being detected by Pakistan’s radars during the Balakot air strike. Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch, Rahul said: “Modi ji, whenever it rains in India, do all aircraft disappear from the radar?”

The Congress president also made a veiled reference to the interaction between the PM and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in which Modi revealed that he loved mangoes as a child and still loves them. “Modi ji, you taught (us) how to eat mangoes; now tell the country what you did for jobless youth,” he said.

In an interview with News Nation Saturday, the PM Modi had said that on the day of the Balakot air strike the weather was bad and experts were of the opinion that the attack should be called off. PM Modi said he had suggested they should proceed with the strikes as the clouds could prove beneficial.

PM Modi’s account of the strikes was tweeted from the party’s official handle, along with the transcript which read: “The weather was not good on the day of airstrikes. There was a thought that crept in the minds of the experts that day of the strike should be changed. However, I suggested that the clouds can actually help our planes escape the radars.”

The tweet can no longer be seen on the BJP timeline.

Modi has faced a lot of flak for his comments drawing criticism from Opposition leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On February 26, Indian jets struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror training facility in Balakot. The air strike was carried out days after 40 CRPF men were killed in a suicide bomb attack in J&K’s Pulwama.