‘Rahul said no tie-up with AAP, then why a survey’, says Sheila Dikshit

Talks of a possible alliance between the Congress and AAP has left the former divided, with Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit expressing disappointment over a move to seek the opinion of party workers on the tie-up via a mobile app.

Advertising

In a survey conducted on Wednesday evening, a recorded voice message from All India Congress Committee (AICC) Delhi unit in-charge P C Chacko sought the opinion of 52,000 state workers registered with the party’s Shakti app. They were asked if they favoured an alliance with the AAP in Delhi.

ALSO READ | Manmohan wasn’t as strong as Modi: Remarks twisted, more a poll gimmick, says Sheila Dikshit

“I have no idea about this survey. The top leaders should have approached me before taking this decision. I will be talking to the leadership about the issue. (Congress president) Rahul ji had clearly said that there is going to be no alliance in Delhi, then why is there even a need to do such survey?” Dikshit told The Indian Express.

Advertising

Addressing a booth-level convention Monday, Rahul Gandhi had requested party workers to work hard so as to win all seven seats in Delhi. The statement came as an indirect hint that the party will fight alone in Delhi. The survey concluded on Thursday and the results will be presented to Gandhi on Saturday. “Such internal surveys are held regularly to understand what our party workers want,” Chacko told The Indian Express.

Former DPCC president Ajay Maken expressed surprise on the opposition to the survey. “This is Rahul Gandhi’s decision. It is under his direction that this referendum, in a way, is being done. So, if anyone in the Congress is questioning his decision, I think it’s wrong. I, as a party worker, have informed Rahulji about my suggestion,” he said.

On February 28, sources said Chacko had met Dikshit and suggested that the party form an alliance with AAP for the Lok Sabha polls. According to sources, those in favour of an alliance in the party include senior leaders Chacko and Maken. Meanwhile, AAP Thursday said the Congress is “confused” and displaying “weakness” in making decisions required to take on the BJP.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told reporters the focus of the Congress should be on sending the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah to Gujarat, their home state. “I think the Congress is in a very confused state…. They are proving to be weak on which decision should be taken when. Today, the challenge is to save democracy, defeat the politics of hate and the dangers confronting our federalism,” he said.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai added, “The Congress is quite slow compared to the challenges staring at us. And it’s quite late already… following the statement that was issued after the meeting between the Congress president and its unit chief, AAP decided that it needs to halt the BJP — even if the Congress appears keen on helping it. As part of that, we announced our candidates and launched our campaign on full statehood. Coalition is no longer an agenda for us.”