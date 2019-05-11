Rahul reply to EC: Did not violate poll code

Responding to a showcause notice issued to him by the Election Commission over his remark that the Narendra Modi government had enacted a new law that allowed tribal people to be shot at, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday told the poll panel that his speech cannot be construed as violating the model code of conduct since he was exercising his constitutional and political right to engage in political discourse, and that a factual or legal state of affairs cannot constitute a violation.

In his 11-page reply along with annexures, which runs into 162 pages, Rahul has also quoted excerpts from “highly objectionable words and statements” used by Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah” to argue that if those remarks “have not been found to be violative of MCC after a delay of several weeks, it would be discriminatory to hold my remarks, which are based upon several laws including Section 66 (of Indian Forest Act, 1927) and other sections, to be violative of MCC.”

Demanding that the complaint against him be dismissed, Rahul submitted that he was addressing a political rally and “my words in Hindi were used in a free flow of a political speech summarising essentially Section 66, and its various sub-sections, of Indian Forest Act, 1927”. In the Act, he maintained, “statutory empowerment is provided for use of force and highly intrusive prejudicial and physical measures”.

Arguing that it was “inconceivable to read out a legal provision during the course of a political speech” and that he had only stated the essence of the statute, which is “contextually apt for a political rally”, the Congress leader said what he basically said was a “free summary of the gist of the negative effect” of the provision.

“A factual and/or legal state of affairs cannot constitute a violation of the MCC,” he contended.

Claiming that he did not violate the mode code, Rahul stated, “If the commission was to scrutinise the entire speech without referring to the portions selectively, it is clear that the the tone and tenor of the speech was limited to criticism of the incumbent government/Prime Minister’s policies, past record and works and nothing else.”

In his reply, Rahul pointed out that the Congress had filed several complaints against Modi and Shah but those complaints were “decided by unreasoned and cryptic orders, that too after more than 40 days from the date of some complaints.” He noted that in his case a notice was sent within four days of the complaint. He said his request for a short extension was also rejected.

The EC had issued the notice to him on May 1 and had given him one extension.

The EC, he stated, “must maintain a fair, non-discriminatory, non-arbitrary balanced approach and level playing field

between different participants of the political process and in particular between leaders of national political parties.”

Speaking at a meeting in Shahdol, MP, on April 23, Rahul had said, “Narendra Modi ne naya kanoon banaya hai. Adivasiyon ke liye kanoon banaya hai. Usmein ek line likhi hai ki adivasiyon ko goli se maara jaa sakta hai. Kanoon main likha hai ki adivasiyon par aakraman hoga, aap ki zameen chheentay hain, jungle letey hai. Aur phir kehte hai ki adivasiyon ko goli maar di jaa sakti hai (Narendra Modi has made a new law for tribals. There is a line in it that states that tribal people can be shot. The law states that the government can take away your land and jungles – and then shoot you).”