Rahul, Priyanka, Scindia to address 3 rallies

With just two days left for the campaign for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls to end, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretaries in charge of eastern and western Uttar Pradesh — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia respectively, will jointly address three rallies in the western region, starting from Saharanpur, on Monday. It will be the first joint rally of the brother-sister duo after Priyanka was made AICC general secretary.

“Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia will be addressing a joint public meeting at Gandhi park in Saharanpur before addressing meetings in Shamli and Bijnor,” said party spokesperson, Uma Shankar Pandey.

EXPLAINED Campaign attains fever pitch in key western UP seat The high-voltage poll campaign in western Uttar Pradesh is on in full swing in the crucial seat of Saharanpur, which has a sizeable Muslim population. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a rally in the constituency, while the SP-BSP-RLD alliance held its first joint rally on Sunday. On Monday, Congress eastern UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and party chief Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to hold a rally in the constituency. Both the alliance and the Congress are eyeing Muslim votes. Whether the BJP would gain out of the division of Muslim votes is to be seen.

On Sunday, in the first rally of the opposition alliance on Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati targeted the Congress at Deoband in Saharanpur, which is one of the biggest Lok Sabha seats in western Uttar Pradesh with a considerable population of Muslims.

The alliance has fielded Hazi Fazrul Rehman from the seat, while the Congress has fielded Imran Masood who courted controversy over his alleged hate speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded sitting MP Raghav Lakhan Pal from the seat.

After Saharanpur, Rahul and Priyanka will address rallies in Shamli, which falls under Kairana Lok Sabha constituency, for party candidate Harendra Mallik and later in Bijnor from where the Congress has fielded former BSP leader Nassimuddin Siddiqui.

Rahul, Priyanka and Scindia undertook a joint road show in Lucknow in February. Since then Priyanka has been campaigning in eastern Uttar Pradesh. She also held a road show in Ghaziabad for party candidate, Dolly Sharma.