At MP rally, Rahul Gandhi shows papers to prove farm loan waiver to Shivraj Singh’s kin

Days after Shivraj Singh Chouhan rejected the state government’s claim that farm loans of his family members were waived, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister of lying.

While addressing a rally in Ujjain, Gandhi also showed papers to back his party’s claim. “We waived loans of even family members of Shivraj ji and he lying that farmers’ loans were not waived. We waived loans of thousands of BJP workers with love. They all are ours, we don’t hate them,” he said.

Reiterating his party’s claims, the Congress chief also called MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath to read out the name of two family members of the ex-CM whose agriculture loans were waived.

#WATCH: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Ujjain, “I will show you clearly, look at these forms. Congress Party waived off farm loans of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s family members, but he is lying to Madhya Pradesh that farm loans were not waived off” pic.twitter.com/xCpB7cpo6m — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019

Rahul’s remarks came a few days after Chouhan dismissed the claim that his family members were beneficiaries of Congress government’s farm loan waiver scheme.

The feud between Congress and the BJP leader started last week when Kamal Nath claimed that his government had issued loan waiver certifies to Chouhan’s kin Rohit and Niranjan, natives of village Jait, the former chief minister’s birthplace.

A day later, Shivraj refuted the claim and asked the Congress government to provide evidence.

Eight Lok Sabha constituencies of Madhya Pradesh, including Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa, will go to polls in the seventh and last phase of 2019 general elections, due to be held on May 19. The counting will be held on May 23 and the result is expected on the same day.